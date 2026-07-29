Browns QB Deshaun Watson Torched After Brutal Start to Camp

Deshaun Watson entered Cleveland Browns training camp with little margin for error, and his first practice with the starting offense did little to strengthen his case.

Watson opened camp working with the No. 1 unit while Shedeur Sanders operated the second offense on another field. However, Watson struggled to find a rhythm and threw back-to-back interceptions during the session.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic described an uneven performance filled with “a prolonged series of misses, picks and floaters.”

Jackson also pointed out that Cleveland’s rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston worked exclusively with Sanders and the second-team offense during the practice. Both are expected to be key pieces of the attack this season.

“It’s notable that the rookie WRs have only worked with the No. 2 offense today, so only Shedeur Sanders,” Jackson said.

It was only one practice, but patience is understandably thin when it comes to Watson. His performance drew some harsh reactions from fans on social media.

“I’ve seen this for the last 4 years whenever he’s been in actual games,” one fan said.

“Why is Watson still on the team. When will this joke finally end?” another added.

“Throwing ham sandwiches out there. Defense eating good,” a third said.

Todd Monken Keeping Open Mind on Browns QB Competition

Watson remains firmly in the mix to start for the Browns and opened camp with the first-team offense. Some have also suggested he could have the edge over Sanders in the race to start Week 1.

Head coach Todd Monken said the competition will be decided by what happens on the field and set no firm deadline beyond the season opener.

“The easiest way for me to say that, and it still won’t stop you from asking, not you particularly, but everybody in general, is the first game,” Monken said when asked when he will announce his starting quarterback. “We’re going to have to have a starter for the first game, right? I mean, ultimately, I’m not going to decide who the starter is. They decide by their play. Their play decides who the starter is.

“I don’t have any preconceived notions of how they played in the past or how they’re going to play. I only can, with my eyes, judge. And guys got to play well around them. I think we’ve shored up some things up front. We’ve added some weapons on the perimeter, so I think that’s going to help. But they’ll decide who plays. I don’t decide who plays. The players decide who plays.”

Browns Must Consider Future With QB Decision

The argument against starting Watson extends beyond whether he can outperform Sanders during training camp. Even if he wins the job and plays reasonably well, it is unclear what that would accomplish for the Browns beyond this season. He is entering the final year of the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed after Cleveland acquired him from the Houston Texans in 2022.

Watson has appeared in only 19 games for the Browns since the blockbuster trade, posting a 9-10 record while throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His first season was shortened by an 11-game suspension, and injuries derailed the next three.

A shoulder injury ended Watson’s 2023 season after six starts. He ruptured his Achilles seven games into the 2024 campaign and underwent another surgery after re-rupturing it, keeping him out all of last season.

Sanders at least offers the possibility of becoming a longer-term answer. He started seven games as a rookie and showed flashes, but there is still plenty for him to prove.