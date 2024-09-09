Browns ‘Set Their Franchise Back for Years’ With Deshaun Watson Acquisition

The Cleveland Browns‘ issues were on full display in Week 1, losing 33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys. Down 20-3 at half-time, the Browns put themselves in a hole they couldn’t escape. Deshaun Watson struggled again, too, completing just 24 of 45 pass attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Watson’s contract and the package they sent to acquire him have been under question more than ever after the loss. The Browns sent three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two fourth-round picks to the Houston Texans. Cleveland also gave Watson a five-year, $230 million deal, which included all $230 million guaranteed. That was the most guaranteed money in NFL history before Sunday, as Dak Prescott signed a deal that guaranteed him $231 million.

Because of the lack of success he’s found since, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports believes the Browns acquiring Watson “is the worst deal in NFL history.”

“What makes the Browns’ deal for Watson the worst ever is not only they did forfeit six draft picks, including three firsts, but they gave him what was the highest contract guarantee ($230 million) in league history, until Sunday, on a five-year deal without any outs,” Podell wrote on September 9. “Not only is the loss of draft capital horrendous, but the salary cap crunch Watson’s contract will put Cleveland in across the next two years in 2025 and 2026 is catastrophic. Those are all of the football reasons why the Browns’ Watson acquisition is the worst deal in NFL history.

“Then there are the non-football reasons like the PR hit the franchise has taken by making someone who was sued at least 25 times in civil court for sexual harassment the face of their organization. Either way you slice it, the Browns’ trade and re-signing of Watson set their franchise back for years in such a prohibitive way that Cleveland is now the new owner of the worst personnel move in NFL history.”

Watson’s Comments After Browns Week 1 Loss

The Cleveland Browns were without Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., two of their better offensive linemen. Watson took six sacks against a tough Dallas Cowboys defense that frequently pressures the quarterback. He was also hit 17 times.

Watson, however, didn’t want to make excuses.

“We’re not the type of people that make excuses,” Watson said on September 8, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. “So some people can say that can contribute to a lot – my injury, guys missing time. But at the end of the day, once you’re on the field, you gotta perform. You gotta execute. We didn’t do that, overall. And yeah, it showed.”

Will Watson Eventually Figure It Out?

Watson has appeared in games in each of the last three seasons but has only played in 13 during that span.

He’s thrown for 2,386 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

While he hasn’t played well in that time frame, Watson was once one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. His best year came in 2020 when he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Cleveland Browns need him to improve to be a Super Bowl-contending team, as much of their roster is up to par with the other top teams in the league.

He has three impressive seasons in the NFL and two disappointing ones. However, it’s been four years since he’s been what he once was. Recent history isn’t on his side, but the talent was there at one point.