Deshaun Watson Draws Endorsement From Browns Legend

Deshaun Watson’s late-game resurgence has earned an endorsement from Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas.

The Hall of Fame left tackle praised Watson’s pocket movement and decision-making on “Cleveland Browns Daily,” pointing to his ability to buy time while keeping his eyes downfield.

“Those little movements within the pocket as the shot clock is going throughout the play, finding a way to be able to step up and not just take off, but keeping his eyes down the field, finding those receivers breaking open, and you’re starting to see defenses put linebackers, put safeties, guys that are spying that quarterback because they don’t want him to take off and run like he has the first three games of the season,” Thomas said.

“Just that ability to move and extend the play, so now you’re three, four, five seconds into a play—that’s really hard on coverage to be able to stay locked in. That cool calmness in the pocket is what’s setting him apart and allowing him to be this fourth quarter quarterback right now.”

Deshaun Watson Delivers Another Late Browns Win

The win column is currently the most significant number working in Watson’s favor. He supplied a timely example in Sunday’s 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers, helping Cleveland improve to 2-1.

Trailing 18-13, the Browns put together an eight-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. Watson escaped pressure to his left before finding Harold Fannin Jr. for a 14-yard score with 1:48 remaining. He followed it with a two-point conversion pass to Denzel Boston, giving Cleveland a three-point lead.

His legs helped keep that possession moving. Watson broke loose for a 21-yard gain on third-and-3, his longest run of the season. Watson finished 16-of-30 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He added 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts. The passing numbers were modest, but his ability to create outside the structure of the play proved decisive.

Mobility was a concern for Watson after two Achilles surgeries. But he is feeling confident, which has translated to the field.

“I think the trust just comes from the work I put in. You know, my trainers, and my QB coach, everyone that’s a part of this organization that was there helping me,” Watson said. “We put the tests in, we tried it, and just over time you mentally outgrow the fear of it, if it’s going to go it’s going to go.”

Todd Monken Wants More From Browns Offense

Thomas’ praise comes as Watson starts to put together a more encouraging statistical picture. Through three games, he has completed 68.3% of his passes for 587 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 105 yards.

“The thing that impressed me the most so far with Deshaun Watson is his decision-making in the pocket and movement in the pocket,” Thomas said. “If you talk about taking care of the football, he does a great job taking care of the football.”

There is still plenty for the Browns to clean up. Cleveland opened the second half against Carolina with three consecutive three-and-outs, and Watson missed throws that could have helped the offense avoid another late scramble for a win.

Head coach Todd Monken has welcomed the results while making clear that neither Watson nor the coaching staff has reached the standard he expects.

“Again, the work he’s put in, certainly he knows he can play better. We can certainly coach better around him,” Monken said.

The next test comes Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland will try to win its third straight game and open its AFC North schedule with a victory.