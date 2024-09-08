Browns QB Deshaun Watson Edged by Dak Prescott’s Record Extension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a part of the conversation as Dak Prescott negotiated his record-setting deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott signed a record four-year, $240 million with the Cowboys on Sunday just hours before facing the Browns for Week 1.

The key figure as it relates to Watson is the guaranteed money. Watson was previously the record-holder, with his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract representing the high mark in the NFL. Prescott’s agents made sure to go just beyond that, getting $231 million in guaranteed dollars.

The Browns have received a lot of heat for Watson’s contract. His deal is still the only fully guaranteed quarterback contract in the NFL, and it’s fair to say that it hasn’t lived up to it.

Through two seasons, Watson has appeared in 12 games for the Browns. He missed most of the 2022 season, serving an 11-game suspension and is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury that limited him to six games last year.

Cleveland also sent three first-round picks (2022, 2023, and 2024), a third-round pick in 2023, and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 to the Houston Texans to land Watson.

Deshaun Watson Ready for Duel With Dak Prescott

Watson didn’t play in the preseason and is rebounding from major shoulder surgery. There’s some uncertainty surrounding what he’ll look like but Watson is excited to return to the field for the first time since November.

“I think the emotions are super high just like everyone else. Just, you know, getting back for the first game, the start of the season, getting out there and just letting all the hard work that you put in, in the offseason show on the field,” Watson said on September 4. “And I think just to be back in the locker room, just be prepping again is one of my biggest wins this offseason, just to be able to make it back to week one. And be in the position I am to go out there and compete Sunday to help this team win.”

In terms of expectations, Watson is keeping it simple.

“Just taking it one week at a time,” Watson said. “Execute, go out there, score as many points as we possibly can to help this team win and at the end of the day have more points than the opponent. And I think that’s the biggest thing. If we can do that each and every week.”

Deshaun Watson’s Offensive Line Dealing With Injuries

Watson will have to keep an eye out for Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who will be on the hunt. Parsons has 40.5 sacks over the past three seasons and will be looking to start the year off on the right foot.

Parsons could have a potentially juicy matchup against a Browns’ offensive line that is missing starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. The former first-round pick is out as he continues his recovery from MCL surgery.

The Browns could do some shifting to help fill the void. Jack Conklin has been an All-Pro on the right side, but he’s been getting some reps on Watson’s blind side with Wills sidelined. Conklin is also returning from knee surgery after missing all but one game last season.

“You know, it’s different, but I did it in college,” Conklin said. “It’s definitely just getting the mentality of mostly just verbiage. The thought of everything one way and it’s just flipping it in your head. So again, maybe it’s just a little second more thought when I hear the play just to make sure I’m thinking of it as out the left side compared to the right.”

The Browns are a slight 1.5-point home favorite for the matchup against the Cowboys.