Deshaun Watson Has Firm Expectation Amid Browns QB Drama

Deshaun Watson expected his absence from the Cleveland Browns’ starting lineup to last one game.

Shedeur Sanders gave Todd Monken more to consider before making that official.

Appearing Monday on “Up & Adams,” CBS commentator Logan Ryan — who called Sunday’s Browns game — shared details from a conversation with Watson before Cleveland’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Deshaun Watson is under the assumption he’s starting next week,” Ryan said.

Watson cleared concussion protocol Saturday but was inactive Sunday after Sanders handled the first-team preparation during the week. That left Watson watching as Sanders nearly delivered a comeback victory in a 23-22 overtime loss.

“I spoke with Deshaun before the game and he had all intentions of starting next week. He’s being safe with himself and the team is being safe with him but he will be playing next week,” Ryan said. “That’s before the game. Now, Shedeur went out and did his thing and handled the offense well. They were explosive with Shedeur and he made the most of his opportunity.”

Logan Ryan Shares Browns’ Plan for Shedeur Sanders

According to Ryan, Sanders’ start also gave Cleveland an opportunity to evaluate a quarterback who could factor into its long-term plans beyond this season.

“Deshaun cleared concussion protocol and could have played. He was cleared. I’ve seen quarterbacks play without practicing all week. They decided Shedeur was going to get an opportunity,” Ryan said. “Todd Monken told me during production meetings that they need to see Shedeur play this year for the future. That was Shedeur’s opportunity and he did a lot with it.”

Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He started slowly, throwing for just 38 yards in the first half, but eventually produced the explosive plays Cleveland needed.

His 64-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion put the Browns ahead in the fourth quarter. After New Orleans answered, Sanders helped set up Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal.

Sanders then connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime. Cleveland’s two-point attempt failed, leaving the Browns at 5-4.

Todd Monken Has Not Named Browns’ Starter

Watson’s expectation has yet to become a public commitment from his head coach. Monken said Monday that he had not decided who would start against Houston, despite an ESPN report pointing toward Watson’s return.

“I really haven’t thought through it other than getting through this morning’s tape,” Monken said.

Monken said further discussion with the offensive staff would follow. That left the decision open after Sanders’ first start of the season.

Ryan acknowledged the competing considerations facing Monken. Watson had led Cleveland to five wins through its first eight games, while Sanders offered a glimpse of what the offense could look like with him leading it.

“It can go either way. Shedeur can be the future there in Cleveland,” Ryan said. “What they decide to do is on Todd Monken.”

The Browns host Houston on Sunday before their Week 11 bye.