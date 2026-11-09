Browns Push Back on Deshaun Watson Starting Over Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson’s return to the Cleveland Browns’ starting lineup may be expected, but Todd Monken isn’t ready to make it official.

The Browns coach said Monday he had not decided who would start Sunday against the Houston Texans, pushing back on the idea that Watson had already reclaimed the job following Shedeur Sanders’ first start of the season.

Asked whether he had decided on his starter, Monken offered a brief response.

“I am not.”

He then explained where the evaluation stood.

“I really haven’t thought through it other than getting through this morning’s tape,” Monken said. “We just got done meeting with the guys, they’ll flush the game and then we’ll have a chance to meet offensively more extensively a little bit later today.”

Earlier Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cleveland planned to start Watson against Houston. Fowler described returning to Watson as the expected move once he cleared concussion protocol.

Watson received that clearance Saturday, but the Browns made him inactive against New Orleans after Sanders handled the first-team preparation during the week.

Browns Have Reasons to Wait on Quarterback Announcement

There is little competitive urgency for Cleveland to announce its starter on a Monday, even if the coaching staff reaches a decision internally.

Leaving the question open could force Houston to spend more time preparing for both quarterbacks. Watson and Sanders operate within the same offense, but the Texans would still need to account for each player’s tendencies and how Cleveland might adjust its approach.

The uncertainty also could have value in trade discussions. If another team is eyeing Sanders, keeping him in the starting conversation could give the Browns additional leverage as they weigh whether an offer is worth considering.

Those are potential advantages of waiting. Monken’s stated explanation was that he still needed more time with the offensive staff. An announcement would, however, settle the immediate question driving Cleveland’s quarterback debate. Sanders’ performance already prompted some to call for a permanent change.

Shedeur Sanders Gives Browns Plenty to Consider

Sanders gave Monken more to evaluate than a routine appearance in relief.

“I thought he battled and showed composure in the pocket. Made plays with his feet. Operation for the most part was clean,” Monken said. “A lot there to like. Certainly a lot to clean up. A lot to build on.”

Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss. He also rushed for 28 yards. The afternoon began slowly. Sanders threw for just 38 yards in the first half, and the Browns entered halftime tied 3-3.

He eventually delivered the explosive plays Cleveland needed, connecting with KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. After the Saints regained the lead, Sanders helped move the Browns into position for Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal.

Sanders then found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime. Cleveland’s attempt to win on a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Browns at 5-4 after their second consecutive loss.