Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News on Future

Deshaun Watson could win the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job but it likely won’t change his future with the franchise.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes Watson has a legitimate chance to beat out Shedeur Sanders during training camp. However, Graziano sees virtually no scenario in which the Browns sign Watson to another contract after this season.

“It goes into training camp as a competition. They want to see more from both guys,” Graziano said on “Get Up.” “Todd Monken has waited a long time to be a head coach. He’s not gonna want to say, ‘We’re gonna throw in the towel this year and get the quarterback next year.’

“If Deshaun Watson gives him the best chance to win games, he’s probably going to play him. That’s not the right call for the future of the franchise.”

Graziano then set an almost impossible standard for Watson to earn another deal with Cleveland.

“What would Deshaun Watson have to do to convince the Browns to re-sign him after this year? Inconceivable — 17-0 and the Super Bowl, and then we can talk about it,” Graziano said. “They need to find out what they have with Shedeur Sanders.”

Deshaun Watson Entering Final Year of Browns Contract

Watson is entering the final season of the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed after joining the Browns in 2022. Cleveland’s massive investment has not produced the results the franchise expected. Watson has made just 19 starts for the Browns, posting a 9-10 record while struggling with inconsistent play and significant injuries.

Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023. He then ruptured his Achilles tendon during the 2024 season and suffered another setback that kept him out for all of last season.

The Browns are giving Watson another opportunity after he completed his lengthy rehabilitation. He participated throughout Cleveland’s offseason program and split first-team reps with Sanders.

Watson’s experience could give him an advantage in Monken’s first season. But even if he wins the job, he will have to prove he can remain healthy and play at a much higher level than he has shown since arriving in Cleveland.

Browns Need Answers on Shedeur Sanders

Sanders endured an uneven rookie season, throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight appearances. However, the former fifth-round pick showed improvement late in the year and continued to make progress during Cleveland’s offseason workouts.

Monken praised both quarterbacks during mandatory minicamp and declined to name a frontrunner before seeing them operate in pads and against a live defense.

“It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said. “I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

The Browns’ quarterbacks and rookies reported on July 23. The rest of the roster will arrive Tuesday, with the first full-team practice scheduled for the following day.