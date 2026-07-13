Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Harsh Conor McGregor Comparison

Deshaun Watson is trying to revive his career with the Cleveland Browns, but one radio host believes his comeback could quickly resemble Conor McGregor’s disastrous return after a lengthy layoff.

McGregor returned to the octagon over the weekend after five years away. His rematch with Max Holloway lasted just over a minute before another injury to his right leg forced the fight to be stopped.

Cleveland sports radio host Nick Pedone expects Watson’s return to follow a similar path. Watson is returning after missing all of last season following a pair of Achilles surgeries. A shoulder injury ended his 2023 season early.

“In the past, I would sit here, and I would get all red-faced, and I would mash my hand on the table here, and I would yell and scream that they can’t start that guy, they can’t put that guy on the field,” Pedone said on 92.3 The Fan. “If they do, I won’t be watching. I don’t even have to say that anymore, okay?

“If they start Deshaun Watson week one, I’ve already got it lined up with Jimmy Hanlin. I’m gonna get really good at golf, and I’m gonna give myself until about week three, because at that point, I expect that either Deshaun Watson will be hurt, similar to what we saw in Conor McGregor last night, the five-year layoff, or he’ll be so laughably bad that it’ll be time for Shedeur Sanders.”

Shedeur Sanders Closing Gap in Browns QB Battle

The alternative is Sanders, who experienced his own struggles during an uneven rookie season. However, the former fifth-round pick did show upside in flashes.

Sanders appeared in eight games and went 3-4 in seven starts. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Browns head coach Todd Monken saw progress from Sanders as the offseason program continued.

“It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do,” Monken said on June 11.

Sanders improved enough during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp to keep Monken from naming Watson the starter. The Browns will continue alternating the two quarterbacks when training camp begins, with padded practices and preseason games expected to carry significant weight.

“They both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start,” Monken said.

Deshaun Watson Facing Uncertain NFL Future

Watson is entering the final season of the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed after the Browns acquired him from the Houston Texans in 2022. He is scheduled to become a free agent in 2027.

The Browns have received little return on that historic investment. Watson has played 19 games for Cleveland, posting a 9-10 record while throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has not appeared in more than seven games during any season with the Browns.

When asked about his future, Watson said he is not looking too far beyond this season.

“I don’t know. I’m trying to play a full season. I’m just trying to be healthy so I can play all 17-plus games,” Watson said.

Staying healthy is only part of the equation. Watson also has to win the starting job and show he can still perform at a level that warrants another NFL opportunity. If Sanders beats him out, Watson could spend the final year of his contract on the bench. If Watson starts but struggles or suffers another significant injury, there may not be much of a market for him in 2027 — even as a backup.