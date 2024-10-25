Browns Get Timeline for Deshaun Watson’s Return

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to have surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon and will likely be healthy for the start of next season.

Watson is scheduled for surgery on Friday, October 25, to address his latest injury, with Green Bay Packers team physician Dr. Robert Anderson performing the procedure, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The recovery timeline is projected at around nine months, which could allow Watson to participate in offseason activities and training camp.

This road to recovery raises critical questions. Watson’s last season was cut short by a fractured shoulder, and now he faces yet another lengthy rehab that will sideline him for an extended period. Since 2020, he has managed to appear in only 19 games, with his performance falling well below the Pro Bowl level he displayed with the Houston Texans.

As he works toward a comeback, questions remain about his durability and ability to regain elite form, leaving the Browns potentially considering alternative options at quarterback. However, Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract through 2026 presents a major obstacle. If the Browns were to move on after this season, they’d face record-setting financial penalties, including nearly $119 million in dead cap for 2025 and an additional $53.83 million in 2026.

Browns Don’t Back Deshaun Watson as Starter After Injury

There were calls for the Browns to bench Watson prior to his injury. The Browns have stumbled to a 1-6 start, and Watson provided sub-par play at the quarterback position.

After the injury, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he didn’t want to look too far in the future when it came to Watson.

“Obviously, I believe in Deshaun, but I also think it’s important just to acknowledge that he just had a bad injury and a bad break for him and we’re feeling bad for him,” Stefanski said on Monday. “(I) know that he’ll bounce back, but not getting into all those things down the road. I’m looking forward to him getting the surgery and obviously getting his body back.

“Again, I’m disappointed that it’s only X number of games that he is able to play this season, but I do think we know what he’s about. I know what he brings to the table for this football team.”

Watson holds a 9-10 record as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, struggling to find his rhythm. His quarterback rating for this season sits at 79.0, ranking him 27th in the league, while his ESPN QBR is even lower at 23.4, placing him near the bottom at 31st.

Browns Shifting Offense Without Deshaun Watson

The Browns are making a shift with Watson no longer in the lineup handing play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. He takes over from Stefanski, who has called the plays since arriving in 2020.

“I’m just always looking at what we can do to just be a little bit better, and truth is we have to better on offense, and Coach Dors is somebody that I rely on very heavily and I just feel like this is the right thing for the team,” Stefanski said. “Like I’ve told you guys many times, anything that happens, good or bad, for the football team is my responsibility. And we need to play better on offense. We need to win football games.”

The new-look Browns will face a tough test in Week 8, hosting the streaking Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Co. have won five games in a row after dropping their first two and lead the NFL in rushing (210.9 yards per game).