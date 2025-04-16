QB Deshaun Watson Gets More Bad News on Browns Future

The Cleveland Browns did everything they could as a franchise to allow QB Deshaun Watson to succeed across his first three years, but the team’s philosophy has now shifted a full 180 degrees.

Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam publicly acknowledged that the trade for Watson, and the subsequent signing of him to a $230 million deal, was an enormous mistake. And the team’s recent decision to ink Joe Flacco exemplified perfectly both the pivot the Browns are making under center and precisely what that pivot means for Watson.

“For what it’s worth, Flacco’s popularity in the locker room and performance under Kevin Stefanski in 2023 was a big factor in the team walking away from him last year. The Browns felt like they had to clear the decks to give Watson the best chance. So Flacco’s return is further confirmation of what we already know,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote on Tuesday, April 14. “If Watson’s going to revive his career, it will have to happen on different terms than he’s been used to. He’ll have to work his way up the depth chart without a recruiting ranking or his draft position buoying his candidacy.”

Deshaun Watson Battling Achilles Tendon Injury, Lack of Confidence From Browns

Watson tore his Achilles tendon in 2024, as injury cut his season short for the second consecutive year. He also missed 11 games during his first campaign in Cleveland back in 2022 due to an NFL suspension for off-field behavioral issues involving more than two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct.

The quarterback re-tore the same Achilles months later and is continuing his rehabilitation with the hopes of getting healthy enough soon enough to potentially compete for reps in 2025. Watson brushed off Haslam’s comments immediately after the Browns owner made them and then spoke out on social media last week about his optimism for his return.

“You know, everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. They don’t think that I can get back to where I was,” Watson said. “So I know, and I believe the work that I put in. What I believe in myself, the peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple months, I know I’m gonna be way better than before.”

Browns Likely to Start Season With Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett as Starting QB

There won’t be any reason for the Browns not to play Watson if he does return healthy and outperforms Flacco and Kenny Pickett during practice.

Cleveland is locked into the final two years of Watson’s fully-guaranteed contract, which means the QB is going to be on the roster no matter what, unless the Browns choose to cut him.

Watson could also find his way onto the field if injury strikes Cleveland’s QB room and knocks either Flacco or Pickett out of the mix. However, Watson is almost certain to remain in rehabilitation come Week 1 in September, so it will presumably be Flacco or Pickett who gets the starting nod to begin the year, with the other player relegated to a backup QB role.

The Browns are also in contention to draft a quarterback later this month, either with the No. 2 overall pick or perhaps later in the proceedings.