Browns Owners Respond After Deshaun Watson’s Strong Statements

Deshaun Watson didn’t mince his words when discussing his critics during his first talk with the media during training camp, but the Cleveland Browns‘ owners understood why their quarterback used such strong language.

Watson said on Friday, July 26, that he was “blocking out all the [expletive]” and “doesn’t give two [expletives]” about quarterback rankings that have him low. Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were asked about those comments from their $230 million passer.

“Look, I think Deshaun’s trying really hard and I think you think blocking out the noise is something really important to him,” Dee Haslam said on Saturday, July 27. “So I think he was probably emotional when he said that. I mean, that’s something that I can see in the, in the current situation saying that. But I think Deshaun is really focused this year and I think he’s much more comfortable and confident.”

Watson previously discussed his approach to this season on his show “QB Unplugged” alongside his personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery.

“I don’t live for other people’s expectations. I could care less about what anybody else has to say. None of that [expletive] really matters to me,” Watson said in June. “Even if I got love for you, respectfully, but disrespectfully, I don’t give two [expletive] about what you think. I got my own expectations and my expectation is to be a world champion one day. That’s what I want to do, so I have to surround myself with people who have been there before or came close to doing it. I have to find my way to get there. I’m going to do whatever I need to do to make sure I’m prepared to get there.”

Browns Seeing ‘Confident’ Deshaun Watson After Injury

Watson is rebounding from season-ending shoulder surgery. Since being traded from the Houston Texans in 2022, he’s played in just 12 games with the Browns.

It’s a big year for Watson, filled with expectations of guiding a very talented Browns team to the playoffs and beyond. So far, the team has liked what they’ve seen out of Watson in his return from the injury.

“I think for what you can see as well, he’s really comfortable and really confident,” Dee Haslam said. “I think that has made a big difference this year, immediately coming out comfortable and confident.”

Jimmy Haslam also commented on his quarterback, adding, “I think he attended every practice this spring, might have missed one, which was great for him. He’s worked hard. He told us he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in. So, we’re excited to see what happens next week, get the pads on, and see how he does. But he’s in a very good frame of mind.”

Deshaun Watson to Throw When Browns Put Pads On

Watson has been practicing with the team since OTAs but his workload has been limited. He’s expected to be in pads on Monday, July 29 for the first 11-on-11 work of training camp, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“We’ll continue to be smart and there will be days that we pull back a little bit on him, but he’s doing a nice job,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The Browns’ season hinges on Watson staying healthy and on the field. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions through two seasons in Cleveland.

Watson and the Browns open the regular season at home on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.