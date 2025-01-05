Browns Issue Challenge to Deshaun Watson After 3-14 Finish

The Cleveland Browns delivered a no-nonsense message to quarterback Deshaun Watson after closing out a disappointing 3-14 season.

If Watson wants to be in the mix next season, he has to get healthy — a sentiment Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski repeated multiple times during his end-of-season press conference.

“I think the biggest thing is he’s got to get healthy,” Stefanski said. “That’s the most important thing going for him right now and he’s working hard.”

Watson is on the road to recovery following an Achilles injury — his second season-ending setback in as many years. He has primarily been rehabbing in Miami, focusing on his comeback away from the team.

The Browns have restructured Watson’s contract, ensuring his return next season to compete for the starting quarterback job. However, Cleveland is expected to add serious competition for Watson, potentially through an accomplished veteran or a top-three draft pick.

“I think the number one thing for Deshaun, and I’ve talked to him about this, is he has to get healthy. He’s working hard towards that goal,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, then we need to be more consistent and that’s at the quarterback position, that’s at every position certainly on the team, but speaking specifically to the offense, we need more consistent play. But for Deshaun, the number one thing that he needs to do is get healthy.”

Deshaun Watson Trade Has Been Bust for Browns

The Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and quickly committed to him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract through 2026. However, Watson has played in just 19 games for the Browns due to injuries and a lengthy suspension related to off-field issues. As it stands, he’ll count nearly $73 million against the cap in each of the next two seasons.

In games Watson has started, Cleveland holds a 9-10 record, including a dismal 1-6 this season. Over that span, Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His performance this year was particularly underwhelming before a season-ending Achilles injury, with the offense failing to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson never surpassed 200 passing yards in those seven starts.

“I think it goes without saying, it’s never about one person. Ever,” Stefanski said. “And I think certainly we need to look at everybody and their role and how we can be better. But I can’t say that it’s ever going to be about one person.”

Deshaun Watson, Browns Will Have New Offensive Coordinator

The Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Sunday, deciding to go in a different direction after just one season. Cleveland also parted ways with offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Stefanski acknowledged uncertainty about the team’s next hire and scheme direction but emphasized the need for more “sound” play on the field.

“I think it goes back to we need to play sound offensive football. And that really is in every scheme,” Stefanski said. “Doesn’t matter whether you’re dropping back to pass, handing it off — we have to be more sound than we were. And obviously it also goes into taking care of the football, which we have not done a good enough job of. I know you guys are sick of me talking about it, but it’s the number one thing when you’re talking about winning and losing and we have to do a better job there.”

The Browns had the worst turnover differential (-22) in the NFL, giving the ball away 34 times. That included a league-high 23 interceptions and 11 lost fumbles.