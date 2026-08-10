Deshaun Watson Handed Major News Amid Browns QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle could seemingly be over.

Cleveland has yet to announce its starting quarterback, as Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are in a quarterback battle. Although the battle is seemingly between Watson and Sanders, Gabriel has still gotten some key reps.

Yet, Watson has started to take over, and Browns insider Tony Grossi of ESPN believes the job is now Watson’s to lose.

“I think it’s his job to lose. Now there’s still a ways to go, I don’t expect the coaches to name him today,” Grossi said on ESPN.

Grossi believes the Browns want to see how Watson looks in game action in the preseason before naming him the starter.

Yet, as Watson has started to look better in practice, Grossi expects Todd Monken to name him the starting quarterback for Week 1.

Browns Were ‘Perplexed’ by Watson’s Interceptions

Watson did get another day of starting with the No. 1 offense, instead of Sanders, which was a surprise.

It was odd that Watson got another day when Monken said Sanders would get the reps with the first team. However, Grossi claims that is due to the Browns being perplexed by the number of interceptions from Watson.

“From what I understand, the Browns were perplexed about Watson’s interceptions,” Grossi said. “That is the only thing that is holding him back from running away with this competition. He had seven interceptions in the first seven practices. So, they talked about it, and they decided, let’s give him more reps and see if he can shake this rust off; he hasn’t played in 20 months. Since they increased his reps, he’s had 13 TDs and 1 INT in 4 days. They have got to get someone in a groove and it appears Watson is that someone.”

Since Watson has started to get more reps, he’s impressed and looks like he’s well on his way to winning the Browns’ starting quarterback job.

Watson is in the final year of his five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns.

Monken Explains Watson Getting No. 1 Reps

Cleveland surprised many when Watson got the reps with the first-team offense on Saturday and not Sanders.

Sanders was expected to get the reps with the first-team offense, yet Monken explained the last-minute change.

“It really was Shedeur on Saturday took the ones in the walk-through,” Monken said. “So I anticipated him being with the ones. When I walked out, guys grabbed me and said, ‘Hey, the last couple days we’ve been kind of looking at it. Shedeur’s got a few more reps with the ones.’ That’s all it was. …

“I wasn’t even at the moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, sure. We’ll flip it and then next week we’ll go the other way.’ I sure as hell wasn’t thinking about coming back in here and telling all you guys that I was going to change my mind because I really don’t have to.”

The Browns will have their first preseason game on Aug. 15 against the Chicago Bears.