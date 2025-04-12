Browns QB Deshaun Watson Delivers 8-Word Message After Joe Flacco Signing

Deshaun Watson took to social media with a short but strong message after the Cleveland Browns reunited with quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Browns signed Flacco to a one-year deal worth $4 million on Friday. If he achieves lofty incentives, like leading the Browns to the postseason and being named an All-Pro, the contract can be worth up to $13 million.

Flacco joins Kenny Pickett on the Browns depth chart. Watson is expected to miss most — if not all — of next season with a ruptured Achilles that he re-injured during his recovery. He initially suffered an Achilles injury in October, limiting him to just seven games.

Now, the Browns have a quarterback room they’re comfortable with, bringing back Flacco, who has a track record in Cleveland. Flacco-mania took over the city in 2023 when he came off the couch and helped lead the Browns to the postseason.

Cleveland did not offer Flacco a contract last offseason and he ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Many suggested that the Browns did not want Flacco on the roster after his previous heroics with Watson returning from shoulder surgery on shaky ground.

Deshaun Watson’s Social Media Message

Shortly after the signing of Flacco was made public, Watson took to social media with a message.

“Open your eyes and see the bigger pic!” Watson said, along with a series of shots of him working out at the Browns’ facility.

Watson has been documenting his recovery journey on social media, regularly sharing behind-the-scenes updates. In a recent post, he addressed critics directly, vowing to return stronger than ever when he’s back on the field.

“You know, everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. They don’t think that I can get back to where I was,” Watson said in a video posted to social media. “So I know, and I believe the work that I put in. What I believe in myself, the peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple months, I know I’m gonna be way better than before.”

Browns Have Moved on From Deshaun Watson

Watson’s contract runs through the 2026 season. But the Browns are unlikely to move on from him anytime soon due to the nature of the fully guaranteed deal they gave him.

However, the trade for Pickett and the signing of Flacco signal that the Browns are prepared to move in a new direction at quarterback. Owner Jimmy Haslam’s recent comments only reinforced that shift.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft and have the option to take a quarterback. But signs point to them targeting a top prospect like Heisman winner Travis Hunter or elite pass-rusher Abdul Carter instead. Cleveland appears more likely to address the quarterback position in the later rounds.