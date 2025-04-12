Hi, Subscriber

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Delivers 8-Word Message After Joe Flacco Signing

  • 1.1K Views
  • 68 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a message after the team signed Joe Flacco.
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a message after the team signed Joe Flacco.

Deshaun Watson took to social media with a short but strong message after the Cleveland Browns reunited with quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Browns signed Flacco to a one-year deal worth $4 million on Friday. If he achieves lofty incentives, like leading the Browns to the postseason and being named an All-Pro, the contract can be worth up to $13 million.

Flacco joins Kenny Pickett on the Browns depth chart. Watson is expected to miss most — if not all — of next season with a ruptured Achilles that he re-injured during his recovery. He initially suffered an Achilles injury in October, limiting him to just seven games.

Now, the Browns have a quarterback room they’re comfortable with, bringing back Flacco, who has a track record in Cleveland. Flacco-mania took over the city in 2023 when he came off the couch and helped lead the Browns to the postseason.

Cleveland did not offer Flacco a contract last offseason and he ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts. Many suggested that the Browns did not want Flacco on the roster after his previous heroics with Watson returning from shoulder surgery on shaky ground.

Deshaun Watson’s Social Media Message

Shortly after the signing of Flacco was made public, Watson took to social media with a message.

“Open your eyes and see the bigger pic!” Watson said, along with a series of shots of him working out at the Browns’ facility.

Watson has been documenting his recovery journey on social media, regularly sharing behind-the-scenes updates. In a recent post, he addressed critics directly, vowing to return stronger than ever when he’s back on the field.

“You know, everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. They don’t think that I can get back to where I was,” Watson said in a video posted to social media. “So I know, and I believe the work that I put in. What I believe in myself, the peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple months, I know I’m gonna be way better than before.”

Browns Have Moved on From Deshaun Watson

Watson’s contract runs through the 2026 season. But the Browns are unlikely to move on from him anytime soon due to the nature of the fully guaranteed deal they gave him.

However, the trade for Pickett and the signing of Flacco signal that the Browns are prepared to move in a new direction at quarterback. Owner Jimmy Haslam’s recent comments only reinforced that shift.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft and have the option to take a quarterback. But signs point to them targeting a top prospect like Heisman winner Travis Hunter or elite pass-rusher Abdul Carter instead. Cleveland appears more likely to address the quarterback position in the later rounds.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Jerome Baker's headshot J. Baker
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Joe Flacco's headshot J. Flacco
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Latest Browns News Alerts

Joe Flacco : Returning to Cleveland

Flacco has agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports. Per the report, Flacco's deal is for $4 million, though the veteran QB could earn up to $13 million with incentives factored in. Flacco -- who played for the Colts last season -- is thus in line to return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023. Bringing back the 40-year-old bolsters a signal-caller corps that also includes Deshaun Watson -- who could miss most or all of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury -- and 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett. It's also quite possible that the Browns will select another QB in the upcoming NFL Draft, but as things stand now, Flacco is in a position to compete with Pickett to be the team's starter in Week 1.

Comments

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Delivers 8-Word Message After Joe Flacco Signing

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x