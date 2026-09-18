Browns QB Deshaun Watson Put on Notice Ahead of Week 2

Chris Simms wants Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to stop arguing about expectations and start meeting them.

The former NFL quarterback unloaded on Watson during Pro Football Talk, taking issue with his response to questions about his performance and job security. Watson had suggested the media expects enormous passing numbers every week. Simms argued that competent quarterback play would be enough.

“He needs to stop taking everything so personal. He’s got to stop. It’s football. When you play like (expletive), everybody’s going to talk about it. Nobody’s expecting you to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns. No. You made $230 million guaranteed. We just want solid football. That’s all we want,” Simms said.

Simms also questioned how Watson was handling the scrutiny surrounding his latest opportunity in Cleveland.

“We don’t want to hear you whine about the fans and what they’re doing and the expectations of the media. No, it’s wrong. Again, it’s self-incriminating. It’s over. And I still feel that way. These are odd comments,” Simms said. “This is not what mentally strong superstar quarterbacks say or do.”

Deshaun Watson Dismisses Questions About Proving Himself

Watson drew the criticism after being asked Wednesday whether he needed a strong game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hold onto the starting job and build goodwill before Cleveland’s home opener. He put that discussion on the media.

“I think the media has this expectation that I’m supposed to throw 400 yards, five touchdowns every week,” Watson said, according to the Browns’ official transcript.

Watson said his responsibility was to operate the offense well and help the Browns win. He also acknowledged that Cleveland struggled to recover after its opening-drive turnover against Jacksonville.

The Browns lost 34-10, with Watson completing 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

His touchdown pass did little to change the afternoon. Cleveland trailed 24-0 at halftime and had just three points before Watson found rookie Denzel Boston for a 46-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Browns finished with 272 total yards and 11 penalties, according to the team’s game summary.

Todd Monken Backs Deshaun Watson Amid Questions

Browns head coach Todd Monken faced a similar question about Watson’s mindset Wednesday, when he was asked whether the quarterback was in a good place mentally to turn things around.

Monken expressed confidence. When a reporter followed up by saying Watson had offered little insight into that himself, the coach defended his player’s right to decide what he shared publicly.

“I would just say that there’s not one player or coach in that locker room that I don’t have their back,” Monken said.

Monken described getting the best out of his players as part of his responsibility as a coach. He acknowledged that an offense struggling to move the ball was frustrating for both him and Watson, while maintaining that he expected improvement.

The coach also admitted Cleveland’s performance had surprised him because of how well the team had practiced. Translating that preparation into a cleaner game is the next step.

Watson remains in line to start Sunday at Tampa Bay. Cleveland then returns home September 27 against the Carolina Panthers.