Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Parting Message to Amari Cooper

Deshaun Watson will have to try to turn things around with the Cleveland Browns without the services of his top wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Browns sent Cooper to the Buffalo Bills via trade this week, getting a third-round pick in exchange for the team’s top pass-catcher the last two seasons. This season, Cooper had just 24 catches for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns through six games with the Browns’ offense struggling mightily.

Watson sent a parting message to Cooper during his media availability on Thursday, wishing him well in Buffalo.

“The biggest thing is, of course, Coop is my brother. These last three years, we got to know each other, not just on the field, but especially off the field; hanging out in the off season, our families hanging out with each other,” Watson said. “He helped me through some tough times that I was dealing with and vice versa. So, it’s definitely tough to see a brother and see a teammate that means a lot, not just for myself — but for the locker room — get traded away. But you got to trust the organization and what AB (Andrew Berry) and Kevin (Stefanski) and those guys upstairs have planned, and that’s out of my control. But at the same time, we’re definitely going to miss him, and we appreciate everything he brought for this team and this organization.”

Deshaun Watson, Browns Confident They Can Still Win

On one imagined the Browns being in a 1-5 hole to start the year. The hope was that Watson, coming off shoulder surgery, could regain the Pro Bowl form her showed with the Houston Texans prior to a 2022 trade to Cleveland. That hasn’t been the case. Watson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, posting an NFL-low QBR of 23.4. He’s passed for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, but has failed to make plays when he team has needed it.

Now with Cooper gone, the task on offense gets tougher. However, Watson is confident the team can still get back in the mix.

“I mean, I trust all the guys in that room, and I trust the plan that Kevin and Ken (Dorsey) are going to create for us to be able to go out there and execute and try to put up points to win and play winning football,” Watson said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has communicated a similar message, stressing that shipping Cooper out doesn’t mean the team is packing it up for the year.

“I think our guys get that the number one thing here is to win. Number one thing is to compete,” Stefanski said. “The truth is you do lose guys throughout the course of a season. Sometimes it’s due to injury, sometimes it’s due to trade, whatever it may be, and our guys have to step up when that time comes.”

Nick Chubb Should Provide Spark for Browns Offense

Cooper is gone but the Browns are getting a big piece of their offense back this week in running back Nick Chubb. He’s been out for a year recovering from knee reconstruction but will be on the field on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m just go out there and be who I’ve always been,” Chubb said. “However that looks now, that’s who I’ll be.”

If it’s looks anything like the past, he should provide a big spark for a stagnant offense. Chubb has been one of the most consistent running backs in the league since being selected in the second round back in 2018. He’s averaging 5.3 yards per carry for his career.

Chubb’s return comes at a good time. Jerome Ford, who has taken on the lead back role in his absence, suffered a hamstring injury and his status for Sunday is uncertain.