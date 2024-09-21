Browns Eyeing Deshaun Watson Replacement as Suspension Threat Looms

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for quarterback Deshaun Watson to potentially miss time if he’s suspended following the latest sexual assault allegation against him.

Watson is facing more potential discipline from the NFL due to a new allegation that emerged on September 9. A woman alleges that Watson “roughly sexually assaulted” her in 2020 in her apartment while she was getting ready for a date with him.

The full details of the lawsuit can be viewed here. Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

The league has announced an investigation into the allegation. The NFL also confirmed that it will not place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would essentially be paid leave.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Friday that the Browns are bracing for the worst-case scenario, with Watson potentially missing time.

“There are indications the Browns are preparing for the possibility that a suspension will be pursued, and obtained, this season,” Florio said. “Some believe they’re evaluating available quarterbacks, even though they currently have both Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster.”

Browns May Have ‘Avenue’ to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract

Watson missed 11 games in 2022 due to a suspension stemming from more than 20 allegations of sexual assault. He also paid a $5 million fine as part of a settlement for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Florio also mentions that if Watson is suspended, it could give the Browns an “avenue” to void what’s left on his fully guaranteed contract — $92 million due in 2025 and 2026.

“Any suspension gives the Browns a potential avenue for voiding the remaining guarantees in Watson’s deal, if he did not previously disclose this claim to the team,” Florio said. “The league, given the widespread consternation regarding the Watson contract, might not want to provide the Browns with an escape hatch.”

Voiding Watson’s contract has been a very prevalent talking point, and Jay Glazer of Fox Sports recently reported that Watson’s contract doesn’t have protections if he is hit with another suspension.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Focused on ‘Main Thing’

Watson has also been under fire for his play on the field. He had a miserable Week 1 showing (169 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions). Watson took a step forward against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. It was far from perfect, but Watson and the offense looked improved in the 18-13 win.

“He made some plays and that’s who he is,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “I thought his pocket movement, making plays off schedule was incredible. A couple of those throws down the field were really, really impressive and he never blinked.”

Despite the off-field issues, Watson said he’s been focused on the “main thing” — helping the Browns win games.

“Just keep the main thing the main thing. Like I told you guys before, I know who I am,” Watson said. “Ultimately, I have a job to do, and that’s to play quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and be the best I can be when I step on the field.”

Watson and the Browns will look to make it two in a row against the New York Giants on Sunday.