Deshaun Watson’s Sideline Reaction to Shedeur Sanders TD Turns Heads

Shedeur Sanders delivered a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Cleveland Browns, but the cameras captured another moment on the sideline: Deshaun Watson’s reaction.

After Sanders connected with rookie receiver KC Concepcion for a 64-yard fourth-quarter touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the broadcast cut to Watson on the sideline. Dressed in street clothes, Watson held up one finger, matching Concepcion’s No. 1 jersey.

The brief reaction quickly became a talking point as Sanders tried to rally Cleveland in his first start of the season.

Watson had cleared concussion protocol Saturday but was inactive against New Orleans. The Browns stuck with Sanders after he handled the preparation for the matchup, with Dillon Gabriel serving as his backup.

That left Watson watching as the second-year quarterback got his first extended opportunity of the season. Sanders entered Sunday having attempted just three passes in two appearances, completing all three for two yards.

His connection with Concepcion gave Cleveland the lead and marked the rookie receiver’s first NFL touchdown. It also put the cameras on the quarterback whose absence had opened the door for Sanders.

Fans React to Deshaun Watson’s Sideline Gesture

Some viewers questioned whether Watson’s reaction showed much enthusiasm for his teammate’s success.

“Deshaun Watson pretending to be happy for Shedeur Sanders. No smile. Doesn’t go congratulate him lmaoo,” one fan said.

“Deshaun Watson looks mad Shedeur Sanders made that comeback,” another added on X.

Others focused on the quarterbacks’ interactions throughout the game.

“Have Deshaun and Shedeur talked to each other all game?! Am I tripping?” another fan wrote.

The brief shot did not establish Watson’s feelings about Sanders or show all of their sideline interactions. Earlier in the game, the broadcast said Watson was coaching up Sanders on the sideline.

Watson had started Cleveland’s first eight games, with the Browns entering New Orleans at 5-3. Sanders’ opportunity came after Watson’s concussion disrupted his practice week.

Shedeur Sanders Delivers Another Big Throw Late

The touchdown to Concepcion did not end Cleveland’s need for late heroics. Sanders delivered his best throw of the day when he fired a strike to Jerry Jeudy while taking a crushing hit from Saints pass rusher Chase Young. With pressure arriving, Sanders got the ball away and found his veteran receiver to help set up a tying field-goal attempt. Andre Szmyt finished the job, sending the game to overtime.

It was a sharp turnaround from a quiet first half. Sanders completed five of eight passes for just 38 yards before halftime, with the teams tied 3-3. Cleveland also came away empty after reaching the Saints’ 1-yard line, where New Orleans stopped Quinshon Judkins on fourth down.

By the end of regulation, Sanders had produced a touchdown to Concepcion and a crucial completion to Jeudy under pressure, giving the Browns another chance to leave New Orleans with a win.

Sanders nearly led the Browns to the win in overtime after a big play to Harold Fannin in overtime. But Cleveland went for two points and came up short, losing 23-22.