What Happened to Deshaun Watson? Why Browns QB Isn’t Starting Sunday

Deshaun Watson cleared concussion protocol, but the Cleveland Browns are keeping their starting quarterback off the field against the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns officially listed Watson as inactive Sunday, confirming he will miss the Nov. 8 matchup. Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the season, with Dillon Gabriel serving as the backup and rookie Taylen Green designated as the emergency third quarterback.

Watson’s concussion disrupted his preparation throughout the week. Although he received clearance Saturday, Cleveland stuck with the quarterbacks who handled the practice reps for New Orleans.

What Happened to Deshaun Watson?

Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker during Cleveland’s opening possession in its 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

The hit drew a roughing-the-passer penalty and sent Watson to the medical tent for a concussion evaluation. Sanders briefly replaced him, completing both of his passes for 2 yards before Watson returned on Cleveland’s next possession. The NFL later fined Brisker for the hit.

Watson was cleared to finish the game and passed subsequent evaluations, including one Monday morning. However, he developed symptoms Monday night and reported them to the team’s medical staff Tuesday morning. The Browns announced Wednesday that he was in concussion protocol.

The injury followed a punishing afternoon for Watson. Pittsburgh sacked him eight times, and Cleveland failed to score a touchdown despite his 324 passing yards. The loss dropped the Browns to 5-3.

Why Isn’t Deshaun Watson Playing After Clearing Concussion Protocol?

Watson’s clearance came after Sanders had spent the week preparing to start. Watson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday. He participated in individual work and attended meetings but could not take team reps. Asked Friday whether Watson’s lack of practice was the reason for starting Sanders, coach Todd Monken confirmed it was.

“Well, you get to this part in the week, he’s still not able to do any team reps,” Monken said.

The Browns announced Watson’s clearance Saturday, initially leaving open the possibility that he could dress as Sanders’ backup. Sunday’s inactive designation closed that door.

Sanders enters the matchup having completed all three of his passes this season for just 2 yards. His previous appearances came in brief relief of Watson against Carolina and Pittsburgh, making Sunday his first extended opportunity to run Cleveland’s offense this season.

When Will Deshaun Watson Return?

The Browns expect Watson back for their Week 10 game against the Houston Texans. Monken has also indicated that Watson remains his presumed starter when available.

“Yeah, he’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter,” Monken said Wednesday.

Watson has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. His five game-winning drives have helped Cleveland stay in contention, although the offense has struggled with consistency.

For Sanders, Sunday provides an opportunity to show his progress after going 3-4 in seven starts as a rookie. He threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Cleveland hosts Houston next Sunday before its Week 11 bye.