Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Reality Check During OTAs

Deshaun Watson may have some momentum in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but Shedeur Sanders is far from done.

Watson has turned heads during OTAs and reports point to the veteran having the inside track on the starting job. But ESPN Cleveland’s Emmett Golden does not believe the competition is anywhere close to settled.

“I think it’s close. I also don’t think the Browns are putting a ton into this. I think they want to see them at the mandatory with everyone there. In no way is this competition over. I think Shedeur is still in it,” Golden said. “When they put out a depth chart to start training camp, it’s still not over. Just because you’re the starter Day 1 doesn’t mean you’ll be the starter when the season opens. There are a lot more twists and turns to this thing.”

While Watson may be trending in the right direction, Cleveland has not had its full roster together yet. The next major checkpoint comes when everyone is expected to be in Berea next month.

Deshaun Watson Making Push in Browns QB Battle

Watson has plenty to prove after missing all of last season and struggling to find consistent footing since arriving in Cleveland. The Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. But the move has not delivered the stability the franchise hoped for. Watson has played in just 19 games with Cleveland and has not consistently looked like the Pro Bowl quarterback he was earlier in his career.

This is Watson’s last shot and his career is on the line. But he has responded well so far. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy recently praised Watson for what he’s brought to the table.

“Oh, he looks a lot more confident, a lot more comfortable just having those days, giving him time to prepare himself mentally and physically. He’s a lot better for sure,” Jeudy said.

But Watson still has some work to do. It’s one thing to look the part in helmets and shorts. He’ll have to continue proving himself as the Browns progress through the offseason and preseason.

Shedeur Sanders Still Has Opening With Browns

Sanders started the final seven games last season and went 3-4, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was not a perfect audition, but Sanders showed enough poise and upside to remain firmly in the conversation.

The Browns also have a financial reason to give Sanders a long look over Watson. He is still on a very affordable rookie contract. If Sanders can prove he is capable of handling the job, Cleveland would have a much cheaper long-term option at the most important position on the field. However, the Browns have said that contracts and long-term outlook won’t factor into the decision-making.

“Certainly time horizon factors into that, but just with any veteran player, there’s no rule against extending the player’s contract if they perform and they do well,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said. “So I wouldn’t necessarily box it into any one approach. It really will be performance-based.”

Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said this week that there’s nothing to report in terms of a depth chart taking shape.

“I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead,” Switzer said. “Like I said, we’re pleased with both their progress, and all the guys are doing a nice job.”

The Browns will host mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.