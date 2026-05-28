Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Makes Feelings Clear on Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is trying to change the conversation in Cleveland, and his top wide receiver is taking notice.

The Cleveland Browns have kept their quarterback competition open through OTAs, with Watson working to prove he still deserves a serious look as the team’s starter. There is plenty of baggage attached to that possibility after a rocky tenure in Cleveland, but Watson has started to build some momentum during offseason workouts and is seen as the frontrunner. Jeudy made it clear this week that Watson looks different.

“Oh, he looks a lot more confident, a lot more comfortable just having those days, giving him time to prepare himself mentally and physically. He’s a lot better for sure,” Jeudy said.

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Despite being in Cleveland for two seasons, Jeudy has played just seven games with Watson as his quarterback. Jeudy trained with Watson in Florida prior to the Browns offseason workouts.

“It’s consistently growing each and every day,” Jeudy said. “Just keep picking each other’s brains, learning these plays, learning these concepts, understanding the plays and keep moving forward from there.

“Just focus on the timing of the routes, the ball placement, the executing, understanding each other’s minds, what we going through in each process, what I’m thinking in my routes, what he thinking. Just having that chemistry and just talking about the routes and the ball just going to help us in the long run.”

Jerry Jeudy Still ‘Bell Cow’ for Browns

Jeudy is coming off a down year. He caught just 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. But the Browns cycled through three quarterbacks — including two rookies. Watson was not in the mix as he recovered from a pair of Achilles surgeries, missing the entire season. Jeudy is looking forward to more stability.

“Yeah, for a receiver, it’s always good to be able to have your quarterback consistent years,” Jeudy said. “So that’s only going to help you to build chemistry. So being able to have Deshaun and Shedeur back this year and Dillon (Gabriel), all those guys that I played with last year, is a great feeling. You don’t get that too often.”

Jeudy is expected to be an essential part of the Browns’ offense. Despite taking KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston early in the draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry called Jeudy the “bell cow” of the wide receiver group.

Jeudy is not worried about labels and is just looking to be an impact player.

“I don’t really focus too much on that,” Jeudy said. “At the end of the day, I just focus on what I’m capable of doing and consistently grinding and working to be the best version of myself and just do whatever I need to do to help the team win. So if that’s to be the bell cow, then I’m the bell cow. Whatever that means, I’m just here to help them win and be the best version of myself.”

Browns Still Undecided on Starting QB

Watson has made an impact in his time on the field so far. However, the Browns have been careful to not name a frontrunner for the QB1 job between Watson and Sanders.

“I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead,” offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said said. “We’re pleased with both their progress and all the guys are doing a nice job.”

Watson and Sanders have split the first team reps, with most reports indicating that the veteran is getting a little more work with the starters. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green have worked exclusively with backups.

The Browns hope to have a starter named sooner than later. Cleveland will assemble for mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.