Browns QB Deshaun Watson Responds to 4-Word Diss From Ownership

Deshaun Watson says his relationship with Cleveland Browns ownership remains strong, even after owner Jimmy Haslam publicly described the team’s blockbuster trade for the quarterback as a “big swing-and-miss.”

Watson addressed the comment while speaking to reporters this week for the first time in roughly 20 months. The veteran quarterback is attempting to return from a second Achilles injury and remains part of Cleveland’s unsettled quarterback competition heading into training camp.

“I mean, the relationship is great. I mean, Dee and Jimmy, they were at my wedding, we talk all the time,” Watson said. “He calls me whenever, you know, things happen and things like that. One of my favorite baseball players that I’ve been watching is Bryce Harper. Sometimes he swings, but he stands back up and he gets another opportunity and he hits a home run. So, you never know when the opportunity might show up and that’s what I have right now.”

Browns Have Not Got Production From Deshaun Watson Trade

The Browns acquired Watson in 2022. Cleveland gave up significant draft capital in the trade and signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. However, he has appeared in just 19 games with the team.

Watson is 9-10 as Cleveland’s QB1, throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His time with the Browns has been interrupted by an 11-game suspension, a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 and the Achilles injury.

Watson did not push back directly on Haslam’s assessment. Instead, he pointed to the chance he still has in front of him.

“So, you never know when the opportunity might show up and that’s what I have right now,” Watson said.

Watson remains in the competition to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback, though the Browns have not made a decision coming out of minicamp. The Browns will let the battle continue into training camp, with Watson competing against Shedeur Sanders. Browns coach Todd Monken is eager to see how his passers look once pads come on.

“I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t,” Monken said. “I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Watson said he is not focused on controlling the decision.

“I just show up every day, so I can’t control coaches,” Watson said. “He’s the head coach. He’s the one calling the plays and he’s got to decide who he wants out there on the field. So, at the end of the day, I got to just show up each and every day and be ready and wait until my number is called.”

Deshaun Watson Facing Uncertain Future in Contract Year

Watson is entering the final year of his contract. It creates uncertainty about his future not only in Cleveland, but the NFL. If he’s unable to get on the field this season, it’s hard to envision he gets another shot. Watson said his focus is on staying healthy enough to remain in the mix.

“I’m trying to play a full season,” Watson said. “I’m just trying to be healthy so I can play all 17-plus games. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen at that time.”

Watson is 30 years old and entering a critical stage of his career, with the Browns still searching for a true franchise quarterback after several uneven years at the position. After the Myles Garrett trade, Cleveland also owns two first-round picks, giving the team draft capital needed to aggressively pursue a young passer if the right opportunity emerges.

Watson may still have a chance to change the conversation on the field, but the more likely outcome is that the Browns’ quarterback of the future is not currently on the roster.