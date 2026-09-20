Browns Leave Deshaun Watson’s Future Uncertain Despite 238-Yard Outing

Deshaun Watson gave the Cleveland Browns a much-needed win on Sunday, but Todd Monken wasn’t ready to discuss whether it earned him another start.

Following Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monken declined to answer a question about Watson starting Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. The Browns coach instead made it clear he wanted his quarterback to enjoy the moment.

“Really? Really?” Monken said. “I’m gonna enjoy this win and I thought he played his (expletive) off. I’m gonna leave it at that. I’m so happy for him.”

Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, helping Cleveland improve to 1-1. Both touchdown passes came in the second half as the Browns rallied from a 16-6 deficit.

Rookie Denzel Boston caught a 55-yard touchdown to tie the game late in the third quarter. Watson later capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart, putting Cleveland ahead with less than four minutes remaining.

The Browns then had to wait through a roughly two-hour lightning delay before finishing the job. Play stopped at the two-minute warning with Tampa Bay driving for a potential winning score. When the game resumed in heavy rain, Cleveland’s defense held, with Baker Mayfield’s fourth-down pass to Emeka Egbuka falling incomplete.

Watson delivered despite limited help from the running game. Quinshon Judkins managed just 21 yards on 12 carries.

“He’s doing it really without us running the ball very well,” Monken said. “We certainly have to do that, and it starts with me. I thought he was in control. I’m very happy for Deshaun. And I’m happy for our team. Nothing like a locker room after a win.”

Deshaun Watson Entered Buccaneers Game With Job on the Line

Watson arrived in Tampa needing to give the Browns a reason to stick with him. Another poor performance could have opened the door for Shedeur Sanders and raised difficult questions about Watson’s remaining NFL future.

Before kickoff, Ian Rapoport reported for ESPN that Cleveland planned to reassess its quarterback situation after the game.

“While no firm decision has been made for Week 3, the belief is that the first two games would serve as a natural evaluation point,” Rapoport said.

The report identified the home opener as a possible opportunity to make a change, with Sanders next in line. It also noted that a strong Watson performance in a victory would make sticking with him an easy decision.

Watson had done little to quiet concerns in the opener. He finished Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to Jacksonville with 205 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 16-of-22 passing. He was sacked five times, and his lone touchdown came on a 46-yard connection with Boston with just 1:52 remaining.

Browns Return Home With Pressure Still on Deshaun Watson

One win doesn’t erase the pressure on Watson to produce consistently. If he gets the Week 3 start, he will return to a home crowd that booed him during the preseason.

Watson called the boos “personal” and “disrespectful” after passing for 36 yards with an interception in a 31-7 preseason loss to Buffalo.

Another win against Carolina could go a long way toward changing the conversation. A return to the offensive struggles from Jacksonville would give the calls for Sanders fresh momentum.

The Browns also have little time between their next two games. After hosting the Panthers on September 27, Cleveland faces a short week before a Thursday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1. That puts added importance on carrying Sunday’s offensive progress into the home opener.