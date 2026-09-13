Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Strong Message Ahead of Controversial Return

The Cleveland Browns will return to action for the 2026 campaign on Sunday afternoon, and in a relatively surprising turn of events, Deshaun Watson will get another shot to prove he can lead this offense. Watson beat out Shedeur Sanders for the starting job this summer, meaning he will be in charge of the huddle in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Considering all the drama that has surrounded Watson in recent years, whether it be his off-field issues, his injury woes, or his awful play when he’s actually been on the field, it’s a bit of a shock to see Cleveland turn to him once again. All of that doesn’t matter now, though, as Watson made it clear his focus is solely on football ahead of his return to action.

Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message on Browns Return

Watson has endured one of the most stunning falls from grace in recent sports memory over the past few years. A three-time Pro Bowler early in his career with the Houston Texans, Watson forced his way out of town amid a slew of sexual assault allegations, with the Browns taking a huge gamble on him that has gone down as one of the worst moves in NFL history.

Cleveland gave up three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two fourth-round picks in exchange for Watson and a sixth-round pick. They also signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension that has now become practically impossible to get out of. In return, Watson has played only 19 games for the Browns, and the results when he’s actually been on the field have been less than stellar (341/557, 3,365 YDS, 19 TD, 12 INT).

After the 2026 campaign, Cleveland will finally be free of Watson and his horrific contract, but while he’s still in town, the team is going to try to get as much value out of him as possible. With neither Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel doing enough to earn the starting job, that has allowed Watson to reprise his job with the team, and he revealed his mindset heading into his first regular-season game since 2024.

“I feel great,” Watson said on “NFL Today.” “I’m calm, I’m poised, I’m excited. All the hard work that I’ve put in put me in this position today, and I’m just ready to go out there, cut it loose, and have fun.”

What Can the Browns Expect From Deshaun Watson Against the Jaguars?

Getty Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns

A pair of Achilles injuries forced Watson to miss the past year-and-a-half of the team’s action, so even if the Browns wanted to play him, they were unable to do so. Now that he’s healthy, though, there isn’t much harm in seeing what Watson has left in the tank. If he struggles, this will probably be the last we see of him in the NFL, but who knows, maybe he can turn back the clock one last time.

Expectations for Cleveland as a whole aren’t high, and that extends to Watson. While he has some talented young playmakers around him, Watson has shown nothing during his time with the Browns that indicates he will be able to consistently put points on the board. Given how much drama has surrounded him, though, you can bet all eyes will be on him when he takes the field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon alongside the rest of his teammates.