Browns Make Shedeur Sanders Depth Chart Decision

Shedeur Sanders has lost the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback battle, but he hasn’t lost his place in line.

The Browns listed Sanders as their No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and ahead of rookie Taylen Green on their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season. The designation comes ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and follows speculation that Sanders could slide into the emergency quarterback role.

That discussion gained traction after coach Todd Monken left open the possibility of using Green in a special package. Giving the rookie an active spot could complicate Sanders’ game-day status if Cleveland dresses only two quarterbacks.

Asked Monday whether Green could be active as a package player or even the backup, Monken acknowledged the possibility. When pressed on whether that meant activating all three quarterbacks, he stopped short of committing. Monken was then asked whether three quarterbacks would be too many for Sunday.

“I don’t think…well, if we could afford it, it’d be nice to have five or six quarterbacks up, but three is a lot,” Monken said.

The depth chart keeps Sanders in the backup position for now. However, its unofficial status leaves room for Monken to determine how Green fits into Sunday’s plans.

Taylen Green Gives Browns Another Option

Keeping Sanders directly behind Watson makes sense if the priority is having a backup prepared to take over the offense. Sanders has starting experience, while Green’s current resume at the NFL level consists of one preseason appearance.

Still, Green gave Cleveland a reason to consider keeping him active as a weapon. In the Browns’ 37-13 preseason finale victory over the New England Patriots, Green rushed eight times for 66 yards, including a 30-yard scamper. He also completed five of seven passes for 27 yards.

Green directed a 15-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that consumed more than nine minutes and ended with an 8-yard scoring run by Davon Booth. His ability to create with his legs stood out even without a large passing workload.

That mobility could give Monken another way to attack defenses in short-yardage situations. A designed quarterback run or option look would force opponents to account for Green as a ball carrier.

The question is whether a handful of potential snaps would justify the active roster spot, especially considering Watson’s recent injury history.

Shedeur Sanders Remains Positioned for Another Opportunity

Sanders’ path to the starting job remains open, even after Monken chose Watson for the opener.

Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season as a rookie. Those numbers left substantial room for improvement, but his current position puts him first in line behind a starter with significant durability questions. Watson is returning after multiple Achilles surgeries and a lost 2025 season.

Watson also has to produce. Across his first three seasons in Cleveland, he appeared in just 19 games, throwing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while taking 70 sacks.

The Browns open with road games against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay before hosting Carolina on September 27. An 0-2 start with a struggling offense would only increase scrutiny entering that home opener.

There is no guaranteed timetable for Sanders to get another chance. But Watson’s assignment is clear: play well enough to keep the offense moving and stay healthy enough to remain on the field. Sanders remains positioned to benefit if either becomes a problem.