Deshaun Watson Takes Control of Browns QB Competition

Deshaun Watson is looking the part of a starting quarterback as the Cleveland Browns near the end of OTAs.

After missing all of last season following Achilles surgery and having an overall rocky tenure in Cleveland since arriving in 2022, Watson appears to be making a push to win the starting quarterback job. He made his mark on Wednesday during the only session of the week open to media members, delivering his sharpest practices of the offseason so far.

According to ESPN Cleveland’s QB tracker, Watson completed 11 of 16 passes with six touchdowns and one interception. Shedeur Sanders, who also remains firmly in the QB1 conversation, completed 8 of 14 passes with one touchdown and one interception.

The passing tracker is not an exact science. It is still an OTA practice, not a preseason game or a full-speed regular-season setting. There is no live tackling, the structure is different and the Browns are still installing their offense.

Deshaun Watson Faces Uncertain Future

Watson has been one of the biggest question marks on Cleveland’s roster since the offseason began. He has played just 19 games for the Browns since they traded for him in 2022 and handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Injuries, inconsistent play and off-field baggage have all contributed to a difficult tenure.

Watson is heading into the final year of his contract and needs a solid season to keep his career alive. If he is not able to get on the field — or does but can’t stay healthy — it would be unlikely that he’d be able to land another deal in Cleveland or elsewhere.

But so far, Watson has looked sharp — albeit in shorts and helmets.

“Deshaun’s athleticism shows up. Obviously he’s had injuries that have set him back. I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise, but it’s exciting to see — it’s a weapon for him,” Browns coach Todd Monken said. “It’s one of his superpowers, his athleticism.”

Watson is also the most experienced quarterback in the building. He has a long track record as a starter, even if his best football came before he arrived in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders Remains in Mix for Browns

Sanders has generated plenty of attention since taking over as the starter late last season. The fifth-round pick went 3-4 in his seven starts, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement.

There were flashes, and Sanders showed enough to keep himself in the QB1 conversation.

“I’ll only speak to what I’ve seen over the last couple weeks, and his progress has been impressive. Just his ability to move through progressions. His feet are getting more urgent, and he’s ready to throw when he needs to more consistently,” Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. “We can continue to grow there, but his progress has been impressive.”

With OTAs winding down and mandatory minicamp set for June 9-11, the Browns are getting closer to the point where their quarterback competition will start to take shape.

Head coach Todd Monken has avoided naming a frontrunner and has continued to frame the battle as open. But he has also made it clear that Cleveland does not want the uncertainty dragging too deep into the summer.