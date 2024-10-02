Deshaun Watson Addresses Browns Trade Rumors With Stern Message

Deshaun Watson is not concerning himself with various trade rumors linking the Cleveland Browns to elite wide receivers.

In recent days, the Browns have been linked to Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins in trade dumors. Both former Pro Bowlers are seemingly available, and their teams are struggling.

While the idea of adding another weapon to the passing attack is nice, Watson is firmly focused on who is currently on the depth chart.

“I’m locked in on my guys that I have in this locker room now,” Watson said when asked about the rumors. “So, I don’t get into the trade talks or things like that or trying to add guys. I’m trying to focus on the execution, the game plan, so we can be productive on Sunday against the (Washington) Commanders. All that is for AB (Andrew Berry) and the front office.”

The Browns have Amari Cooper, who is more than capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver when he’s locked in. Unfortunately, Cooper has looked off to start the year. He leads the league with eight drops and has been wildly ineffective.

Cooper has 148 yards on 18 catches this season with a pair of touchdowns. Most of that came in a Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.

Jerry Jeudy is currently the Browns’ top receiver with 18 catches for 197 yards.

Browns’ Offense Ranks Near Bottom of the League

The Browns have much to figure out before adding another piece to the offense. Cleveland ranks towards the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, including yards per game (246.3, 31st) and points per game (16.5, 27th).

Watson has also been sacked an NFL-high 19 times behind a patchwork Browns offensive line.

“The biggest thing is just, we got to correct the little mistakes that’s costing us the opportunity to make big plays and win games. That’s pretty much it,” Watson said. “We know what the struggles are, and that’s just self-inflicted. Offensively, self-penalties that’s costing us not to continue drives. And I can’t speak defensively, and I can’t speak special teams, but offensively, just holding penalties and things like that, misalignments, things like that, that are just causing us to not be as explosive as we want to.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Excited to Have Nick Chubb Back

Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb returned to practice on Wednesday. He’s spent more than a year on the sideline recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season. The Browns now have 21 days to put Chubb on the active roster.

“It’ll be good to have his presence, his attitude, his mentality out there to help us, and we’ll see how it goes. Hopefully, it’s sooner than later,” Watson said. “We’re all super excited for Chubb to be back and just him to be back on the field is definitely awesome.”

Another more immediate return could be that of tight end David Njoku, who has been out since suffering an ankle injury in the Browns’ opener. He’s practiced this week but could be active against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

“I mean, it’d be big for this offense. I think he’s a big part of this system,” Watson said. “We’ll see how this week goes, and we’ll definitely be excited if he can make it to the game..”

Njoku is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. He caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns.