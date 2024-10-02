Browns Get Bad News on Nick Chubb’s Return to Field

Nick Chubb returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in over a year, but it could still be a while before the Cleveland Browns‘ Pro Bowl running back sees game action.

Chubb started the season on the physically unable to perform list due to his catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 of last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He tore his ACL, MCL, meniscus, and medial capsule, requiring a pair of surgeries.

The Browns now have 21 days to add Chubb to the 53-man roster. If he’s not added to the active roster, he’ll miss the rest of the season. James Palmer of Bleacher Report believes he’ll return within that window, but it may not be until the back end of the 21 days.

“They’ve opened his practice window, so he needs to be activated in 21 days from today,” Palmer said. “My understanding is that he’s more on the backend of that 21 days than any time really all that soon. But he is practicing and he’s got 21 days to get activated.”

If Chubb used all 21 days, he would be on schedule to return for a Week 8 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers on the following week before the bye.

Browns ‘Excited’ to Have Nick Chubb Back in Fold

Chubb’s game day debut may still be a ways away but his presence at practice should provide a nice boost for a Browns squad looking for any positivity after a 1-3 start.

In addition to Chubb, veteran Nyheim Hines returned to practice. Hines was signed this offseason as a dynamic return man and pass-catcher out of the backfield. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also noted that offensive guard Michael Dunn would return to the team this week.

“With any guy that’s working through injuries and rehabbing, you’re always excited when they’re back in pads and that type of thing,” Stefanski said on Wednesday. “Nick’s been here every day, so he’s not far from what we’re doing and far from what we’re thinking about. And he’s in every meeting. He’s here very early, so this is just the next natural progression for him and for Nyheim and Mike (Dunn).”

Browns Need Nick Chubb Spark in the Running Game

Since being drafted in 2018, Chubb has been a powerhouse for the Browns, amassing over 6,500 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns in just five seasons.

He’s notched four 1,000-yard campaigns, highlighted by a career-best 1,525 yards in 2019. With an impressive 5.3 yards per carry, Chubb ranks among the greats and the Browns’ offense misses his consistency.

The Browns have managed just 94.8 yards per game on the ground and haven’t been helped by an inconsistent passing game. It’s a far cry from what most expected when new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey entered the mix this offseason to replace Alex Van Pelt.

“When you’re a 1-3 football team, you’re not playing well enough in any area, so we need to focus on just playing better offense, defense, special teams,” Stefanski said on Monday. “We need to make sure that we’re giving our guys an opportunity to execute the gameplan, whatever it may be, run or pass, and just play a clean football game, take care of the rock, score some points.”

The Browns head out on the road this week to take on the Washington Commanders, who are averaging 30.3 points per game.