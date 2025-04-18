Browns Give Unfortunate Deshaun Watson Update

The Cleveland Browns provided an update on quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday; however, the quarterback’s availability moving forward remains uncertain.

Watson initially ruptured his Achilles in October. He reinjured his Achilles in January, requiring additional surgery. Browns general manager Andrew Berry reiterated that Watson is expected to miss most of next season and is unsure of a timelien for his return.

“It’s too early to say,” Berry said in his pre-draft media availability. “I can say that Deshaun’s done a great job of rehabbing. He’s been in here every day. He’s progressing and that’s really our focus. But it’s just too early to say.”

Watson has been documenting his recovery extensively on social media with highly produced videos and motivational messages. But even if he returns next season, he’s unlikely to be a factor in the Browns’ starting quarterback conversation. The team has moved on, trading for Kenny Pickett and signing veteran QB Joe Flacco. Additionally, the Browns are eyeing quarterback prospects in the draft.

Browns Admit ‘Swing and Miss’ With Deshaun Watson

Play

Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged the team’s failed gamble on the 2022 Watson trade, which cost Cleveland three first-round picks and additional assets. Haslam’s comments were the first true indication that the franchise is ready to move on.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

Watson has struggled to find success in Cleveland, posting a 9-10 record as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 mark this past season. Over that span, he has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

His struggles were evident before his season-ending Achilles injury, as the Browns’ offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Adding to the woes, Watson didn’t eclipse 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Browns Have Insurance on Deshaun Watson, per Report

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk got hold of Watson’s contract with the Browns. He revealed that the Browns have insurance on Watson’s $230 million, fully guaranteed contract that could provide some relief.

“For an injury occurring between the start of the 2024 offseason program and the start of the 2025 offseason program, the contract allows for $58.176 million to be recovered by the Browns,” Florio said. “The formula is as follows: $12.691 million in 2024 signing bonus; $1.21 million in 2024 base salary; and $44.274 million of $46 million in 2025 base salary.”

Florio notes that any help the Browns may get from the insurance policy in contingent on the team being able to collect it.

“Insurance companies love taking money in. They hate paying money out,” Florio said. “And with more than $55 million on the line, the insurance company’s lawyers will be scouring the policy for any and all exceptions or exclusions that would justify a denial.”

It’s some silver lining for the Browns, who have put themselves in a hole by investing in Watson.