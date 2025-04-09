Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Unsettling News on NFL Future

Hi, Subscriber

Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces an uncertain future.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces an uncertain future.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is determined to make a comeback from his latest injury, but what awaits him once he’s healthy is anything but certain.

Watson initially ruptured his Achilles in October. He reinjured his Achilles in January, requiring additional surgery. The Browns expect him to miss most of next season, but a firm timeline for a return is uncertain.

The Browns have effectively admitted defeat on their blockbuster 2022 trade for Watson. Cleveland surrendered three first-round picks and additional draft capital to acquire the former Pro Bowler, then doubled down with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract that runs through 2026.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said recently. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision, and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable.”

Deshaun Watson Unlikely to Land Another Opportunity

The statement from Haslam almost assures that Watson’s future is not in Cleveland. Even when healthy, he likely won’t factor into the starting quarterback conversation. The Browns could choose to release Watson next season and eat a hefty amount of dead cap. But an NFC executive told ESPN that it’s unlikely that the former Pro Bowler will be able to find work.

“If released, I don’t see anyone picking him up,” the executive told ESPN. “And then, down the road, the question will be, will he take low-QB money? Would he even be motivated to play at that point?”

In addition to his string of injuries, Watson’s play on the field during his time in Cleveland hasn’t been impressive. He has a 9-10 record as the starter with the Browns. And his 2024 season was a disaster. Watson threw just five touchdown passes in seven starts and failed to reach 200 passing yards in any of those games.

Browns Won't Force QB in NFL Draft

The Browns have a prime opportunity to find a successor to Watson in the draft. Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick. However, the Browns will not force a quarterback with the pick if it’s not the right fit.

“The message is if the right [quarterback] is there, we’re going to take him,” Haslam said. “If not, we’ll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. We need good football players. There’s good football players in this draft, and we got to make sure we get the right ones for us.”

The only healthy quarterback on the roster is Kenny Pickett, who the Browns traded for in March. Cleveland will likely add another veteran and at least one quarterback through the draft.

The Browns hosted quarterback prospects Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough for visits on Tuesday. They likely aren’t targets for the No. 2 overall pick but could be for the later rounds.

But Cleveland can’t wait much longer. The team is coming off a 3-14 campaign and are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league next season with a 5.5 win total.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Winston Reid : Signs deal with Cleveland

Reid signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Browns on Tuesday. Reid will return to the Browns after entering the offseason as a free agent. The linebacker played in 16 regular-season games with Cleveland in 2024, recording 23 total tackles (15 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. Reid will likely operate as a depth option at middle linebacker behind Jordan Hicks (concussion) in 2025.

