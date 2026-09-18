Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Police Bodycam Footage Released

Newly released bodycam footage shows Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s interaction with a state trooper during his August speeding stop.

Watson was respectful and cooperative during the encounter, which was otherwise uneventful. He provided his documents, received a citation and was allowed to leave.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped Watson Aug. 26 on Interstate 480 in Cleveland for allegedly driving 86 mph in a 60 mph zone. The stop came during the final week of the preseason.

“I will be issuing a citation for the speed,” the trooper told Watson, per the video released by the New York Post. “Hang tight.”

Watson pleaded not guilty Sept. 9 in Cleveland Municipal Court, with a bench trial scheduled for Sept. 23.

That court date falls between Cleveland’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and its Sept. 27 home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Deshaun Watson Coming Off Rough Browns Opener

Watson’s speeding ticket is a minor bump in the road compared to the pressure he’s feeling on the field. His return to regular-season action after nearly two years away did little to settle Cleveland’s quarterback questions.

The Browns lost 34-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after falling behind 24-0 by halftime. Watson finished 16 of 22 for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Through three quarters, however, he had completed 11 of 17 passes for just 100 yards and the interception. His lone touchdown came on a late 46-yard throw to rookie Denzel Boston with the outcome decided.

Todd Monken has backed Watson for another start, pointing to some encouraging play on film and the limited time he has received all the practice reps. Monken also made clear that the responsibility extends to the rest of the offense and the coaching staff.

“We got to play better around him, we got to call it better, and he’s got to play better,” Monken said.

Deshaun Watson Pushes Back on Expectations

Watson has pushed back on the pressure surrounding his next start, dismissing the suggestion that he needs a huge individual performance to secure the job for Cleveland’s home opener in Week 3.

“Personally, I think all that is for the media. I think the media has this expectation that I’m supposed to throw 400 yards, five touchdowns every week. So, until that happens, I guess it’s going to be the same situation,” Watson said Wednesday. “So again, my job is to make sure I’m operating well so we can try to get a win and keep moving forward from there.”

Watson said Tampa Bay’s defense will challenge Cleveland with pressure from different spots and disguised coverages, putting a premium on protection calls and quick decisions. Those were already areas of concern coming out of Jacksonville.

“They’re going to challenge you, bringing guys from all over the place and disguising coverages, trying to spin out the defense and make us make the right decision as a quarterback with the ball, especially with the protections, picking up the right guy,” Watson said.

The Browns head to Tampa Bay on Sept. 20 seeking their first win under Monken. Watson will get another — and maybe his last — chance to show he can deliver it.