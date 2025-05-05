Browns Issue Statement on LB Devin Bush’s Arrest

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested on Sunday and charged with harassment and misdemeanor simple assault.

Bush was arrested just outside of Pittsburgh following an alleged domestic dispute at his home. A Browns spokesman told The Associated Press in a text message that the team is “aware and gathering more information.”

The Browns initially signed Bush, a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as a free agent in March 2024. The team brought him back this offseason with a one-year, $3.25 million deal that includes $2.97 million guaranteed.

Bush turned in a solid campaign for the Browns last season, starting 10 games and tallying 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one sack. He earned a strong 79.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 16th among 189 qualifying linebackers.

Browns Unsure When Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Will Return

Bush took on a more expanded role last season when Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went down with a serious neck injury. The Browns are still unsure when Owusu-Koramoah will be available.

Owusu-Koramoah joined the Browns for their first set of voluntary workouts this offseason. But general manager Andrew Berry still called the timeline for Owusu-Koramoah’s return “a bit nebulous” in April.

Still, the Browns were happy to have him back around the building again.

“I love seeing JOK back,” Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said. “Glad to see him here and smiling, laughing and bringing his energy like he always do.

“He has an infectious energy and aura around him. He’s just a great person, a genuine person, great player. It’s just who he is as a person. Someone that you gravitate towards him.”

Owusu-Koramoah emerged as a breakout playmaker in 2023, racking up 101 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended. He established himself as one of the league’s most dynamic and versatile linebackers.

Browns Add Rookie Carson Schwesinger

With some uncertainty around Owusu-Koramoah’s timeline, the Browns added UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with a second-round pick. It was a high pick to select a linebacker, but the Browns feel like he can be a difference-maker on their defense alongside Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

“We felt like Carson was a pretty unique player at the position. Fast, athletic, really good in the passing game, he can blitz and he’s super smart and aggressive,” Berry said. “We felt like he was really another modern-day archetype at the position, and we really felt like he could really elevate that position room if we can get him to his potential at maturity. So we’re really excited to add him to the team.”

Schwesinger started his career as a walk-on. After playing sparingly during his first two years in college, Schwesinger came on strong as a junior. He notched 90 tackles, four sacks and a pair of interceptions.

“I think my play style is really, what you’re getting is a linebacker who can do whatever’s needed in the defense. And I think that’s a place I fit in,” Schwesinger said after being picked by the Browns. “Whether you need coverage, you need a stop in the run or getting after the quarterback. All three of those I think I could do at a high level and I’m ready to get to work and help contribute.”

Schwesinger and the rest of the Browns’ rookies kick off rookie minicamp on May 9.