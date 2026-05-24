Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Breaks Silence Amid Trade Rumors

Dillon Gabriel is back in Cleveland and appears locked in for what could be a defining stretch of his time with the Browns.

Gabriel shared a short update on Instagram after a quiet offseason, posting several photos from his return to Cleveland.

“Back in Cleveland. Quick dump from the last couple weeks,” Gabriel wrote. “City runs, a few stops around town, and getting back into the routine.”

Gabriel has been present for offseason workouts, where he has looked to establish himself alongside Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and rookie Taylen Green. He is a longshot to win the starting job and is battling for a roster spot. But he has made it clear that he is not getting caught up in outside perception.

“You know, I think I’m just running my own race and focused on what I can control, and that’s mastering my reps and doing it a high level,” Gabriel said in April during minicamp.

Browns Have Not Forgotten About Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel got his chance last season, but the results were uneven. He went 1-5 as a starter, throwing for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The ball security was a positive, but Gabriel struggled to consistently push the ball downfield and generate explosive plays.

However, the Browns have not publicly slammed the door on Gabriel’s future. General manager Andrew Berry pushed back on the idea that recent third-round pick has been pushed aside.

“He may be forgotten externally, but he’s not forgotten to us,” Berry said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Dillon, he’s working like he’s going to handle everything that’s within his control and, look, we love all of our players on the roster. Dillon’s a guy that he has a bright future in this league and we’re going to continue to work with him.”

The team added Green in the sixth round of the draft, giving Monken another quarterback to develop. Green comes with a dynamic athletic skill set and the Browns could keep him on the active roster to use in specific packages.

Browns QB Competition Still Taking Shape

The Browns’ quarterback competition remains one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. Monken has stopped short of laying out a firm depth chart, although the reps have indicated where the quarterbacks stand.

Sanders and Watson have split the first-team reps, while Gabriel and Green have worked with the backups.

“I don’t anticipate them being divided evenly,” Monken said of the reps in April. “I wouldn’t say they’re going to be evenly dispersed, but we’ll definitely disperse them to give ourselves a chance to at least evaluate who we have on the roster, whoever that might be as we go through the offseason.”

Carrying four quarterbacks into the season would create a roster squeeze. Watson, Sanders and Green all have clear reasons to stick around. As it stands, Gabriel’s path is less obvious. The Browns could attempt to trade him, or put him on the practice squad and risk another team trying to sign him.