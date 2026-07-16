Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Dubbed Threat to Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel has largely been the forgotten man in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, with most of the offseason attention focused on Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

However, analyst Lance Reisland is not ready to rule Gabriel out as a legitimate option just yet. He believes Gabriel deserves another evaluation under Todd Monken, especially after the dysfunction that surrounded Cleveland’s offense during his rookie season.

Sanders made more happen during his time on the field as a rookie, but Reisland argued that Gabriel encountered many of the same problems and should not be dismissed before getting an opportunity in Cleveland’s rebuilt offense.

“The idea that Dillon Gabriel could emerge as the Browns’ starting quarterback isn’t as far-fetched as some people believe. While I thought Shedeur Sanders did a much better job of impacting the football team during his opportunities, it’s important to remember that Gabriel dealt with many of the same obstacles: an inconsistent offensive line, a lack of a dependable running game, limited receiver production, young tight ends, and an offensive system that just seemed to be stuck and struggled with consistency, both moving the football and scoring points. “Again, I believe Sanders was the more impactful player. But writing Gabriel off this early doesn’t make much sense. There’s a new offensive system. The offensive line has been addressed. The receiver room is deeper. The tight end room is deeper. Quinshon Judkins gives the Browns another dynamic weapon in the backfield. This system is built on finding space and creating opportunities for playmakers.”

Gabriel went 1-5 as the Browns’ starter last season, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His opportunity ended after he suffered a concussion, opening the door for Sanders to start the final seven games.

Browns New-Look Offense Could Help Dillon Gabriel

The Browns have made significant changes around their quarterbacks. Monken brought in a new system, while Cleveland invested heavily in its offensive line and added more options to the receiving group.

Reisland made it clear he’s not necessarily predicting that Gabriel will beat out Sanders and Watson. But the opportunity is still there for the former third-round pick.

“Personally, I’m not convinced this system is the best fit for Gabriel’s skill set, but NFL coaches are paid to adapt and maximize the talent they have. Todd Monken and his staff have earned the benefit of the doubt, and training camp will give every quarterback another opportunity to prove what they can do. “I don’t really care who wins the job. If Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback, he should play. I’m genuinely excited about how healthy he looks. If Shedeur Sanders continues the progress he showed during his starts and earns it, he should play. And if a new coaching staff and a new system help Dillon Gabriel find a role in that quarterback room, that’s a possibility too. My evaluation has never been about picking favorites. It’s about trying to honestly evaluate each player on his own merits.”

Dillon Gabriel Staying Focused Amid Browns Trade Rumors

Gabriel has frequently been mentioned as the potential odd man out in Cleveland’s four-quarterback room.

The crowded depth chart — featuring Gabriel, Sanders, Watson and rookie Taylen Green — has fueled trade speculation surrounding Gabriel. However, he remains on the roster and will have an opportunity to reshape the conversation during training camp and the preseason.

Gabriel has maintained a steady approach despite the uncertainty surrounding his role. When asked about the competition in April, he said he was focused on “running my own race and developing each day and getting better.”

Monken divided the most meaningful offseason reps between Sander and Watson. He grouped the two together when discussing the competition and said the reps will follow a similar training camp schedule.

“We’ll alternate those guys,” Monken said.

Gabriel spent the offseason break getting married and has frequently posted training clips from his high school in Hawaii on social media.