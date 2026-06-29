Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Celebrates Life-Changing News

Dillon Gabriel officially tied the knot over the weekend, giving the Cleveland Browns quarterback a major personal milestone before returning for training camp.

Gabriel married his longtime partner, Zo Caswell, on Sunday in Hawaii. The wedding brought Gabriel back home for a celebration years in the making, with images and videos posted on social media showing a raucous scene surrounded by family and friends.

Gabriel and Caswell have been together long before the NFL became part of the equation. Both are from Hawaii, and their relationship dates back to their younger years, staying together through Gabriel’s winding college career at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Gabriel proposed in September 2024, shortly after beginning his final college season with the Ducks.

It was a memorable offseason moment for Gabriel, who has plenty to celebrate away from football. The next few months on the field will be much less certain.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Facing Uncertain Future

Gabriel is entering an important stretch that could determine his future in Cleveland and possibly in the NFL. The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 94 overall pick. He arrived with a decorated college resume as one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history. However, many saw the pick as a reach.

Gabriel started six games as a rookie and went 1-5. He threw for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 59.5% of his passes. He protected the ball better than most young quarterbacks, but he rarely looked downfield or took risks.

A concussion later opened the door for Shedeur Sanders, who took over the starting job and never looked back. The Browns have Deshaun Watson and Sanders at the center of the quarterback competition ahead of training camp. They also have rookie Taylen Green, a sixth-round pick whose athletic profile gives Cleveland something different to consider.

The Browns are very unlikely to carry four quarterbacks into the season, which leaves Gabriel fighting for his place. The team could try to trade him if another team sees value in a young quarterback with starting experience. They could also decide he is the odd man out if they do not see a clear path for him on the 53-man roster, with the hopes of stashing him on the practice squad.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Focused on Running His Own Race

Gabriel has not sounded rattled by the uncertainty around his future and place on the roster. Asked in April about his mindset heading into the quarterback competition, Gabriel kept his answer simple.

“Just running my own race and developing each day and getting better. That’s all you can do. And that’s what I’m focused on,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel was also open about the emotional swing of his rookie season, when he went from starter to injured and no longer holding the job.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s ever easy, as a competitor, right? But you just want to keep staying the course, trust in God’s plan and then ultimately you got to run your own race and focus on your goals,” Gabriel said.

The Browns are set to gather for training camp in late July. Browns rookies report to Berea on July 23, with veterans following on July 28.