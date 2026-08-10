Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Linked to Potential Exit

The Cleveland Browns are being urged to move on from quarterback Dillon Gabriel despite his apparent momentum in the team’s crowded quarterback competition.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Gabriel as the player Cleveland should place on the trade block before the season. Knox questioned Gabriel’s fit under new head coach Todd Monken and argued that the Browns’ crowded quarterback room makes him expendable.

“Gabriel isn’t an NFL starter, but the former Oregon standout and Heisman finalist has the tools and intangibles to be a quality backup,” Knox said. “The issue in Cleveland is that Gabriel was drafted to fit Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and Stefanski is now in Atlanta.

“Sanders and Deshaun Watson are battling to be QB1, and the Browns drafted Taylen Green as a developmental depth piece. Gabriel is unlikely to bring a big return in a trade, but with Cleveland moving in a new direction, it should make him available.”

There is no indication the Browns are actively shopping Gabriel. However, the arrival of Green and the competition between Watson and Sanders have left Gabriel without an established role.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Making Push for Larger Role

Gabriel appeared in 10 games and made six starts as a rookie. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing with an 80.8 passer rating.

The numbers did not establish Gabriel as a viable starter. And his lack of explosive plays was notable. However, Gabriel protected the football and showed enough to remain an intriguing backup option.

While Gabriel opened training camp buried on the depth chart. His opportunities have since increased, with Monken rewarding him with additional second-team reps.

“Mastering what I can and the reps I do get, and then continuing to improve, that’s always been what it’s about,” Gabriel said.

Monken has also praised Gabriel’s preparation and response to a difficult situation. The Browns coach made it clear that the former third-round pick earned his expanded role.

“If they play well, you have to up the reps, or what’s the purpose of playing well?” Monken said.

Gabriel also received significant work with the second-team offense during Saturday’s practice. That came on a day when Sanders saw his first-team reps reduced, raising questions about whether Gabriel could challenge him for the backup role if Watson wins the starting job.

Browns Facing Crowded Quarterback Decision

The Browns having a crowded quarterback room this time of year is nothing new. Cleveland has typically carried four quarterbacks in the preseason, forcing the team to make difficult decisions about its depth come cutdown day.

Watson and Sanders remain the primary participants in the starting competition. Despite the shift in reps over the weekend, Monken confirmed the competition is ongoing. He wants to see both Sanders and Watson in preseason action before drawing a conclusion.

Cleveland still has to determine how many quarterbacks it will carry into the regular season. Green was selected in the sixth round as a developmental prospect and is unlikely to generate significant trade interest. But thanks to his elite athleticism, he could carve out a role in specific packages for Monken.

Watson’s contract and injury history would make him difficult to move, while Sanders remains a prominent part of Cleveland’s competition.

If the Browns attempt to move Gabriel or Green to the practice squad, they would risk losing either quarterback to another team.