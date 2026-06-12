Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Bad News at Minicamp Concludes

Dillon Gabriel’s minicamp ended with a new jersey number and a much less encouraging message about his place in the Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback room.

Gabriel will wear No. 6 after losing No. 8 to pass rusher Jared Verse, who arrived in Cleveland as part of the Myles Garrett trade. On its own, that could be written off as a simple numbers issue. But the timing made it feel more significant.

“We just heard why Dillon Gabriel’s wearing No. 6, because [Todd Monken] didn’t mention Dillon’s in the running for starter for this team,” ESPN’s Rich Eisen said. “Shedeur has clearly separated himself from Dillon Gabriel. The Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur days appear to be over. He’s talking about Deshaun and Shedeur.

“Some coaches will be like, ‘The whole quarterback room is involved. Everybody. Have your head on a swivel if you’re in the quarterback room because I might call your number — 8 or 6.’ It sure sounds like Dillon Gabriel’s got a mountain to climb here. That’s what that sounded like to me. He lost his number and apparently his No. 2 on the depth chart ranking.”

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Dillon Gabriel Fighting for Roster Spot With Browns

Gabriel entered the offseason needing to prove he still belonged in the long-term conversation. Instead, Sanders appears to have made the stronger push, while Watson remains firmly in the mix as the veteran option. His immediate challenge may no longer be winning the starting job. It may be keeping his roster spot.

The Browns have Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green in the quarterback room. Watson and Sanders both spoke with reporters during mandatory minicamp, further underscoring their place as No. 1 and 2 in the competition.

Gabriel has tried to avoid getting caught up in outside perception.

“I’m just running my own race and focus on what I can control and that’s mastering my reps and doing it at a high level,” Gabriel said earlier this offseason.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round in 2025, giving him a real opportunity to establish himself as part of the franchise’s future. He got on the field as a rookie but never truly locked down the job. His first season included uneven production, growing pains, and eventually a concussion that opened the door for Sanders.

Now, the Browns have to decide how many quarterbacks they are willing to carry into the season. Gabriel may end up being the odd man out.

Browns Undecided on Starting QB

Monken made it clear as minicamp wrapped that the Browns are not ready to name a starter. When asked whether it was a negative that the Browns did not have a quarterback decision, Monken pointed out that he believes Sanders and Watson are both capable of starting and winning games.

“I don’t see it that way,” Monken said. “It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Monken also praised Sanders’ growth, saying the second-year quarterback has been more decisive and quicker getting the ball out. He said Watson is excited to play again and still brings a rushing element that can be a “huge weapon” if he is healthy.

Training camp will give Gabriel another chance to change the perception around his place on the depth chart. For now, he leaves minicamp with a new number and a much steeper climb.