Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Harsh Verdict on His Future

Dillon Gabriel’s back injury bought the Cleveland Browns time on a difficult quarterback decision. It did little to settle his future.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay ranked Gabriel No. 2 among potential quarterback trade candidates.

“The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback carousel continued its endless spin this offseason when Deshaun Watson beat out Shedeur Sanders for the QB1 job. The two-man competition left little room for Dillon Gabriel to establish himself as anything more than a deep backup on the fringes of the roster,” Kay said. “Gabriel’s trade value isn’t much at this point, but the team could still recoup some capital from a club looking to pad out its depth and take on a rehabilitation project for pennies on the dollar.”

For Cleveland, the question is what happens when Gabriel is ready to return. The Browns placed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games while keeping Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster.

That arrangement avoids an immediate squeeze. Eventually, though, Cleveland will have four healthy quarterbacks and limited opportunities to go around. A trade would offer a potential solution, giving Gabriel a chance to compete elsewhere while allowing the Browns to address another need. Whether that makes sense will depend on his recovery, the offers available and how Cleveland’s other passers perform.

Dillon Gabriel Made His Case Before Landing on IR

Gabriel gave the Browns something to consider in their preseason finale against the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Cleveland’s 37-13 victory. It was a timely performance for a player fighting to establish his place behind Watson and Sanders.

“He’s a prideful guy, he’s had a lot of success in his career, and all he does is prepare,” Browns coach Todd Monken said. “That’s all he does. Comes to work every day, prepares like a pro. You can see he can really operate. I mean, he gets it. He gets what we want to do. He has a certain confidence about him when he takes the field. And I’m fired up. … It’s like having a coach.”

It also offered a more encouraging snapshot than Gabriel’s rookie starting stint, during which Cleveland went 1-5. After his preseason action, Gabriel spoke about his mindset with limited opportunities during training camp.

“I don’t think frustrating is the word, I think challenging is. It’s interesting, you know, as somebody who just comes to work every day and tries to put one foot in front of the other, maximize what you get. That’s all I’ve tried to do,” Gabriel said. “Being able to go out today with a bunch of great dudes and make the most of it, maxing the moment, that’s really what it’s all about.”

Browns Have Reason to Be Careful With Quarterback Depth

Cleveland’s immediate pecking order is fairly clear. Watson is listed first, Sanders second and Green third on the unofficial depth chart for Sunday’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But having three available quarterbacks does not necessarily make Gabriel expendable. Watson is returning after multiple Achilles surgeries and has a lengthy injury history. He is 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter since arriving in 2022, leaving questions about both his availability and production.

Moving Gabriel for a modest return could look less appealing if Cleveland needs the depth. Conversely, if Watson stays healthy and the Browns remain comfortable with Sanders and Green, Gabriel could struggle to fit on the 53-man roster. The first month gives Cleveland a chance to evaluate those possibilities.

Gabriel’s health will determine when he can rejoin the mix. What happens ahead of him will determine whether that opportunity comes with the Browns.