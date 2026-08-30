Browns Announce Dillon Gabriel Move in Cut Day Twist

The Cleveland Browns found an unexpected solution to their crowded quarterback room on cut day, buying themselves some time.

Cleveland placed Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve with a back injury, temporarily clearing a roster spot. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Browns QB Dillon Gabriel initially hurt his back during the preseason finale, had pain yesterday and underwent an MRI. The injury was notable enough to land him on injured reserve,” Schefter said.

The designation means Gabriel will be eligible to return during the season, but he must miss at least the first four games. The back injury had not been a public concern entering the roster deadline, and Gabriel played the entire first half of the Browns’ preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

With Gabriel moving to injured reserve, the Browns can carry Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Taylen Green on their initial 53-man roster without making a trade or exposing one of their young quarterbacks to waivers.

The move also buys the Browns additional time before making another decision on Gabriel’s future and potential trades. If a quarterback injury occurs early in the season, the Browns would have more leverage than they do currently.

Dillon Gabriel Finished Preseason With Statement Performance

The injury designation comes just days after Gabriel delivered the best performance by a Browns quarterback during the preseason.

Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Cleveland’s 37-13 win over New England. He led the Browns to points on all five of his full possessions and finished with a 157.9 passer rating.

It was an impressive response from Gabriel after receiving limited opportunities during the first two preseason games.

“That’s great for him. I know it’s been hard, let’s be real about it,” Browns head coach Todd Monken said after the game. “But, he’s a prideful guy who’s had a lot of success in his career, and all he does is prepare. That’s all he does. He comes to work every day and prepares like a pro.”

Monken praised Gabriel’s command of the offense and preparation despite being buried behind Watson and Sanders throughout much of camp.

“You can see he can really operate; he gets what we want to do, and he has a certain confidence about him when he takes the field,” Monken said. “I’m fired up.”

Gabriel started six games as a rookie after the Browns selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, going 1-5 as the starter.

Taylen Green Lands Spot in Browns Quarterback Room

Gabriel’s move to injured reserve clears the way for Green to remain on the active roster as Cleveland’s third quarterback.

The sixth-round rookie made a strong impression in his preseason debut against the Patriots, completing 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards while rushing eight times for 66 yards. His biggest play came when he escaped pressure in his own end zone and broke loose for a 30-yard gain.

“It didn’t surprise me, because that’s what you saw when you evaluated him for the draft,” Monken said. “A player that has got elite size, speed and arm talent.”

The Browns risked losing Green if they waived him with the intention of bringing him back on the practice squad. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that at least three other teams were prepared to pursue Green if he became available.

Watson will open the season as the starter, with Sanders serving as his primary backup. Green can now develop as the No. 3 quarterback without Cleveland sacrificing another roster spot to keep four passers.

Once Gabriel is healthy and eligible to return, the Browns will again have four quarterbacks under team control and another roster choice to make.