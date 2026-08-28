Dillon Gabriel Just Made Life Harder for Browns Ahead of Cuts

The Cleveland Browns rested their starters in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots, but the night carried significant stakes for the players who remained on the field.

Head coach Todd Monken used the exhibition finale as one last evaluation before the Browns trim their roster to 53 players. With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders watching from the sideline, quarterback Dillon Gabriel received an extended opportunity to run the offense before turning it over to sixth-round rookie Taylen Green.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Makes Final Roster Push

Gabriel could not have started much better. The second-year quarterback threw two touchdown passes and posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating through a quarter of work. He also escaped pressure for productive scrambles and looked comfortable directing Monken’s offense.

Gabriel opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown pass to Floriea. He found Floriea again for an 18-yard score. Gabriel started the game 7 of 8 for 135 yards and two touchdown strikes. He also hit Ben Patterson on a 52-yard pass down the sideline. It was arguably the most impressive performance from a Browns quarterback this preseason.

Gabriel finished his half of the game with 186 yards on 12 of 15 passing with three touchdowns.

“We’ve just dedicated so many of the reps to Shedeur and Deshaun, it’s really limited their opportunities, Dillon and Taylen,” Monken said before the game. “I’m just excited to see them play, because again, they don’t get nearly as many reps in practice so their opportunity to get out there and play will weigh heavily in where we look at the roster moving forward.”

Gabriel entered the night potentially fighting for his job despite being selected in the third round of last year’s draft. He made six starts as a rookie, passing for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Gabriel went 1-5 as a starter before a concussion opened the door for Sanders late in the season.

His position became more tenuous when the Browns selected Green in the sixth round this year. Watson has been named the Week 1 starter. Sanders seemingly remains part of the team’s future plans and first up if Watson struggles. That leaves Gabriel and Green potentially fighting for one spot if Cleveland carries three quarterbacks.

Browns WR Luke Floriea Continues Strong Preseason

Floriea entered the preseason finale fighting for one of the final spots in a crowded Browns receiver room. Floriea also caught an eight-yard touchdown from Sanders during Cleveland’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Floriea finished the Buffalo game with two catches for a team-high 31 yards. His other reception gained 23 yards and converted a third-and-15.

The 5-foot-8 Floriea played his college football at Kent State. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2025 but suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason and was waived. Floriea returned for another opportunity and has made the most of it.

Jerry Jeudy, first-round pick KC Concepcion, second-round pick Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond appear secure atop the depth chart. Floriea is competing with Tylan Wallace, Malachi Corley, Gage Larvadain and others for the remaining jobs, with special teams value likely playing a significant role in the final decisions.