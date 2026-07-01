Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Unexpected Lifeline

Dillon Gabriel has largely been written off in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition. But the former third-round pick may still have a narrow path back into the conversation.

The quarterback competition in Cleveland has been viewed as a two-man competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson has the experience and contract, while Sanders has some momentum and attention. The duo took all of the first-team reps during offseason workouts and minicamp. Even rookie Taylen Green — a sixth-round pick — has a unique athletic profile that could help him carve out a specialized role.

Gabriel, meanwhile, has often been treated like the forgotten man in Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room. But ESPN’s Field Yates believes the former third-round pick should not be dismissed entirely if the Browns are truly going to let the competition play out.

“This is the truest quarterback competition in the NFL,” Yates said. “What I mean by that is whoever performs best in training camp should be the week one starter.”

If Gabriel makes some noise in training camp and the preseason, Yates believes he could at least be in the conversation.

“There are other quarterback competitions where, if you have a young quarterback and he narrowly outperforms the veteran quarterback in training camp, I still would lean on the veteran early in the season to alleviate some of the pressure on a young player in Cleveland,” Yates said. “Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, maybe even Dillon Gabriel, whichever one performed best in training camp should be on the field for that opening week.”

Gabriel has received little consideration as a real Week 1 option for months. But if the Browns are truly keeping the competition open through training camp and the preseason, Gabriel still has a narrow path to change the conversation.

Dillon Gabriel Looking to Bounce Back After Uneven Rookie Season

Gabriel’s rookie season did little to quiet the questions that followed him into the NFL. He went 1-5 as a starter, completed 59.5% of his passes and threw for 937 yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The numbers were not disastrous, but the offense rarely found rhythm with him in control.

The biggest criticism was that Gabriel did not consistently push the ball downfield. He relied too heavily on short throws and could not produce much-needed explosive plays. His size also remains part of the conversation. Gabriel was a highly productive college quarterback, but at 5-foot-11, he still has to prove he can create throwing windows and operate efficiently against NFL defenses.

While much of the conversation has centered on Sanders and Watson, Gabriel has tried to keep the focus on his own development.

“Yeah, just running my own race and developing each day and getting better,” Gabriel said in April. “That’s all you can do… Focused on what I can control, and that’s mastering my reps and doing it a high level.”

Browns QBs All Facing Pressure Entering Camp

Watson is entering the final year of his contract and still needs to prove he can stay healthy and play at a high level. He has not played a full season for the Browns and missed all of last year after suffering a torn Achilles. If Watson wants to extend his NFL future beyond Cleveland, he needs to get back on the field and look much closer to the Pro Bowl passer he was in Houston.

Sanders entered the league as a fifth-round pick, but his starts as a rookie gave the Browns something to evaluate and earned him a legitimate chance to push for the job.

Gabriel is not just trying to be in the conversation. He may also be trying to prove he belongs in the Browns’ quarterback picture at all. If he fails to make an impact in camp, he could become the odd man out.

Green is a potential wild card to wrangle a roster spot and bump Gabriel off the 53-man roster. Even if he is not ready to start, his athletic traits could make him valuable enough to keep around in a developmental role or as part of a specialty package.