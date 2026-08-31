Dillon Gabriel’s Wife Sets Record Straight on Browns IR Decision

Dillon Gabriel’s wife offered some clarity after the Cleveland Browns placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve in a surprise move.

Gabriel was placed on IR with a designation to return as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster. The move generated concern about the second-year quarterback, but his wife, Zo, offered an update.

“To all the people who have reached out concerned for Dillon: Yes, Dillon hurt his back. Yes, he is on IR. Yes, he will be fine. And yes, he is on the Browns,” she wrote on social media.

The last part is important. Gabriel remains under contract with Cleveland and can return this season once he is healthy and eligible.

The move allowed the Browns to temporarily avoid a difficult decision in their crowded quarterback room. Deshaun Watson will open the season as the starter, with Shedeur Sanders serving as his primary backup. Rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green earned the third spot on the active roster.

Gabriel is now effectively the fourth quarterback, although his standing could change significantly before he is eligible to return.

Browns Buy Time With Dillon Gabriel Decision

Gabriel must miss at least the first four games of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve. Once that window closes, the Browns will have another decision to make.

The delay buys Cleveland time to explore the trade market. Gabriel has starting experience and remains on an affordable rookie contract, which could make him an appealing option for a team that loses a quarterback early in the season.

Cleveland would also have more leverage if another team came calling out of necessity. The Browns did not have much reason to move Gabriel at a discount before the season, especially after he strengthened his case with a strong preseason finale.

Keeping Gabriel also gives the Browns flexibility as their own situation develops. Watson won the starting job following a close competition with Sanders, but he will be under pressure to produce early. Cleveland opens the season with consecutive road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning home to face the Carolina Panthers.

If Watson struggles and Sanders takes over, Gabriel could eventually return as the No. 2 quarterback. However, the Browns will still have to deal with a crowded quarterback room. Watson cannot be waived without significant cap consequences. And Cleveland would risk losing Green if it attempted to move him through waivers to the practice squad.

Dillon Gabriel Changed Narrative With Browns

Gabriel appeared to be the forgotten man in Cleveland’s quarterback competition for most of the offseason. He received limited opportunities during the first two preseason games, leaving questions about whether he would have a place on the final roster.

He changed that narrative in the preseason finale. Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns during the first half of the Browns’ 37-13 win over the Patriots. He finished with a near-perfect 157.9 passer rating and did not commit a turnover.

“I know it’s been hard, let’s be real about it. But he’s a prideful guy who’s had a lot of success in his career, and all he does is prepare. That’s all he does,” Browns coach Todd Monken said after the game. “He comes to work every day and prepares like a pro. You can see he can really operate; he gets what we want to do, and he has a certain confidence about him when he takes the field. I’m fired up.”

Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts as a rookie, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His path to playing time in Cleveland remains uncertain, but his finale performance ensured the Browns may have a difficult time simply moving on.