Browns Send Clear Message to WR Diontae Johnson Amid Speculation

Diontae Johnson has not been in attendance for the Cleveland Browns‘ optional OTAs, but the team is still planning for him to be a significant part of their attack.

The Browns signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.17 million deal — the veteran’s minimum — with no guarantees as he looks to kickstart his career.

He’ll have to earn his keep with the Browns if he wants to stay employed. Missing OTAs isn’t the best early indicator that he’s committed to Cleveland. However, the Browns do not sound too worried about the former Pro Bowler.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the team’s wide receiver unit and mentioned Johnson in particular as a potential catalyst.

“Wide receiver position, we’re going to need some young guys step up,” Stefanski said. “And then Diontae Johnson is a player that we’ve seen first-hand that he can really be trouble for that defensive back because he can run, he can fly.”

Johnson hasn’t been the only notable player missing from OTAs. Myles Garret, David Njoku and Greg Newsome were also not with the team last week. But Stefanski stressed that the workouts are optional.

“I think it’s really important to remember that this is a voluntary program and anybody who’s here, we’re excited about that,” Stefanski said. “We’re not reporting who’s here on what day. So, there are guys that will be in and out of the program and that is totally their prerogative. But the guys that are here will just continue to work.”

Diontae Johnson Coming Off Troubling Season

When he’s locked in, Johnson can be a Pro Bowl-caliber player. He tallied career highs in 2021 with the Steelers, collecting 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. However, off-field and locker room issues became part of his story last season as he bounced around to three different teams.

He started the year with the Carolina Panthers, quickly becoming a top option in a struggling offense. Johnson led the team with 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games. His standout performance came in Week 3 against the Raiders, posting a career-high 122 receiving yards and a score.

Frustrations with Carolina’s offense led to a midseason trade to the Baltimore Ravens, but his stint there was short and rocky. He recorded just one catch for six yards in four games and was suspended for refusing to enter a game, which ultimately led to his release.

The Houston Texans picked him up off waivers, but Johnson failed to make an impact and was soon waived again. He finished the season with 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 12 appearances.

Browns Sorting Out Starting Quarterback

Before the Browns can focus on their receiving corps, they need to solidify their quarterback situation. Cleveland is in the midst of a four-man competition featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

Stefanski has offered little insight into the pecking order, urging observers not to read into practice reps or the order in which quarterbacks line up during OTAs and other offseason sessions.

“Honestly, every day is different,” Stefanski said. “Every day we’re mixing and matching, if you will, giving guys different looks. I’ve told you before, it’s not going to be a 25% down the middle type thing, or I guess down to fourths, but we’re trying to expose the guys to different things.”

The Browns will continue with OTAs and mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10-12.