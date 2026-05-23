Ex-Browns Starting QB Ripped Following Game-Sealing Mistake

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a rough finish in the UFL, with a costly late mistake wiping away a potential win for the Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions appeared to have their Week 9 matchup against the Columbus Aviators in hand before the game unraveled late. After Columbus punched in the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, Thompson-Robinson gave the Aviators the lead on the next possession, throwing a pick-six with less than two minutes remaining.

Birmingham still had a chance to respond, but Thompson-Robinson’s final drive only added to the chaos. He tried to pitch the ball while being tackled, leading to a fumble that the Stallions were fortunate to recover. Another pass nearly turned into a second back-breaking interception before Birmingham got one final shot to tie the game. Thompson-Robinson’s last-chance heave came up empty.

Thompson-Robinson finished with 157 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Calls Grow for DTR Benching

Thompson-Robinson opened his UFL stint with the Orlando Storm, where he was expected to earn the starting job. But Jack Plummer ultimately won the role, and Orlando traded Thompson-Robinson to Birmingham in April.

His tenure with the Stallions got off to a promising start. DTR threw for nearly 600 yards over his first two games and flashed the same playmaking ability with his legs that once made him an intriguing NFL prospect.

But the early spark has started to fade. The “magic” Thompson-Robinson initially brought to Birmingham appears to be wearing thin.

“Start Hiers next week. No reason to put DTR on the field,” one fan said.

“DTR is still a bad player, good god,” another added.

“Bro the DTR magic has worn off more and more each game smh,” a third said.

Only four teams make the postseason in the eight-team UFL. The Stallions dropped to 4-5 with the loss and are now 3-2 with Thompson-Robinson as the starter.

NFL Return Looks Unlikely for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Thompson-Robinson arrived in Cleveland as an intriguing developmental prospect for the Browns. Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of UCLA, hoping his athleticism and extensive college starting experience could translate into a reliable backup option behind Deshaun Watson.

Thompson-Robinson was pushed into action earlier than expected as the Browns dealt with injuries. He started five games over two seasons in Cleveland but never found much consistency. His Browns tenure concluded with 880 passing yards, one touchdown and 10 interceptions.

The Browns moved on ahead of last season, sending Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Kenny Pickett. It looked like a chance for DTR to reset, but that opportunity did not last long. Philadelphia waived him before the season, leaving Thompson-Robinson without an NFL home.

After failing to stick on another NFL roster, Thompson-Robinson resurfaced in the UFL, where he is trying to rebuild his stock.

He continues to show the kind of flashes that once put him on the Browns’ radar. But the inconsistency is difficult to ignore. Even at the UFL level, Thompson-Robinson’s uneven play makes it unlikely he’ll get another shot on an NFL roster.