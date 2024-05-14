Browns QB Named Among Top Trade Candidates

The Cleveland Browns have a surplus of talent at the quarterback position, which could lead to Dorian Thompson-Robinson being on the move.

Thompson-Robinson is heading into his second season with the Browns. Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. Thompson-Robinson quickly earned the trust of the decision-makers in Cleveland as a rookie and was named the backup to Deshaun Watson at the start of the year.

Things are a little different this year. The Browns brought in former top pick Jameis Winston to be Watson’s backup. Former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley — a surprising free agent pickup — will also be in the mix. The Browns like Thompson-Robinson as a developmental prospect, but he will likely be relegated to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart and potentially the practice squad.

Thompson-Robinson was named among five quarterbacks who could be traded before the season by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

“The 2023 fifth-rounder appeared in eight games for the Browns as a rookie, starting three in place of the injured Deshaun Watson,” Benjamin wrote on May 10. “But Cleveland made not one but two veteran investments in the position this offseason, adding both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley as Watson insurance. A practice-squad role could be in order, but what if another team likes his potential?”

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Eager to Learn

Thompson-Robinson got some starting experience as a rookie with Watson banged up. But things didn’t go so smoothly when his number was called. The fifth-round pick went 1-2 in his starts, passing for 440 yards, 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson knows he has a lot to learn and is eager to work alongside some talented veterans.

“I think Jameis has gotten to know everybody. He’s super great,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I love Jameis and Tyler [Huntley]. Two really good additions to the room and two guys that have really helped me in my development. That process of learning how to be a pro quarterback at the highest level, I think it’ll be a big part of that.”

Thompson-Robinson injured his hip on December 24 and missed the rest of the year, including the Browns’ postseason game against the Houston Texans. He recently provided some clarity on his injury and when he expects to be on the field.

“I’d say probably March (there was a turning point),” Thompson-Robinson told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I got another MRI. And so from there, things looked a lot better. We kind of started ramping it up from there.”

Browns Add Rookie QB to Mix

Thompson-Robinson is not the only young gun on the roster going into camp. The Browns signed Jacob Sirmon to the roster after he tried out during rookie minicamp.

Sirmon played for three different schools during his college career. He attended Washington and Central Michigan before transferring to Northern Colorado in 2022. As a senior in 2023, Sirmon completed 133-of-236 passes for 1,355 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sirmon, Huntley and Winston are likely to get a chunk of work during offseason workouts. Thompson-Robinson is still on the mend, as is Watson, who is coming off shoulder surgery.

Watson suffered a fractured shoulder last season. However, he’s feeling confident about his return and is expected to be ready for Week 1.