Ex-Browns QB Hits Rock Bottom in Crushing Elimination Loss

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s final shot to make some noise in the UFL did not go well.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback had a chance to help the Birmingham Stallions lock up a postseason spot against the Houston Gamblers in the regular-season finale. But Thompson-Robinson struggled mightily, passing for just 112 yards and one touchdown.

He also produced a head-scratching play that resulted in a near-safety. Thompson-Robinson took the snap and scrambled into his own end zone trying to set up a screen. He fumbled, picked up the ball, then pump-faked before being walloped by a group of defenders, with the ball bouncing out of the back of the end zone.

“DTR simply cannot play another snap. He is terrible today and the last several games as well,” one fan said. “Give literally anybody else a shot; the season is over.”

“Lawddd DTR got too much dip on his chip,” another added. “He plays well, talks (expletive), then falls apart.”

“Another week of UFL, another week of DTR being the worst QB ever,” a third said.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Seeking Path Back to NFL

Thompson-Robinson arrived in Cleveland as a developmental prospect for the Browns. Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of UCLA, hoping his athleticism and extensive college starting experience could translate into a reliable backup option behind Deshaun Watson. He was pushed into action earlier than expected as the Browns dealt with injuries. DTR started five games over two seasons in Cleveland but never found much consistency. His Browns tenure concluded with 880 passing yards, one touchdown and 10 interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson began his UFL stint with the Orlando Storm, where he was expected to win the starting job. But Jack Plummer ultimately earned the role, and Orlando traded Thompson-Robinson to Birmingham in April.

His run with the Stallions started with promise. Thompson-Robinson threw for nearly 600 yards over his first two games and flashed the dual-threat ability that once made him an intriguing NFL prospect.

But the momentum did not last. Thompson-Robinson struggled to provide a spark down the stretch, and his first UFL season ended on a rough note.

Still, Stallions coach AJ McCarron offered some encouragement after the most recent loss, putting his arm around Thompson-Robinson and delivering a message of support.

“Hey, I love you. Keep your head up. You have to go through tough times to get what you want,” McCarron said. “The biggest thing is you have all the talent. Gotta find a way to clear your head when times get tough. Keep believing in yourself.”

Browns Still Searching for QB Answers

Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Browns are still searching for stability at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green currently make up the quarterback room.

Watson and Sanders are considered the two options for the starting gig. The duo have split first-team reps so far in offseason workouts, with Watson reportedly earning a slight edge.

The Browns will report for mandatory minicamp from June 9-11, which should give Todd Monken’s coaching staff some additional clarity as they look to sort out the depth chart.