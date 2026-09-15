Browns Get Terrible Injury Update on Dylan Sampson After Week 1 Disaster

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for an extended stretch without Dylan Sampson after the running back left their season opener on crutches.

Sampson injured his knee during the first quarter of Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The early outlook suggests Cleveland will have to replace him for more than its Week 2 trip to Tampa Bay.

“Browns RB Dylan Sampson is expected to miss significant time due to the knee injury suffered Sunday in Jacksonville, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Sampson was initially listed as questionable before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He returned two kickoffs for 64 yards, including a 37-yard return to open the afternoon, but did not record an offensive touch.

The sight of Sampson on crutches after the loss raised immediate concern. Coach Todd Monken said Monday that the Browns were still evaluating the injury and expected to know more Wednesday. Fowler’s report did not specify a recovery timetable but Sampson is a likely candidate for injured reserve, which would force him to miss the first four game.

For an offense already searching for answers, losing one of its more versatile backfield options adds another problem to a difficult opening week.

Browns Need More From Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders

Sampson had an important place in Cleveland’s backfield as the change of pace behind Quinshon Judkins. His quickness and receiving ability gave Monken a different way to attack defenses, particularly when getting the ball to a back in space.

Judkins and third-string back Raheim Sanders bring more size and a more physical running style. Both can contribute as receivers, but replacing Sampson’s role will require more than simply dividing up his snaps.

Neither back found much running room against Jacksonville. Judkins finished with 33 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards. Sanders had one carry for 1 yard and caught all three of his targets for 25 yards.

Sanders provided a spark on special teams, returning a kickoff 74 yards in the third quarter to set up Cleveland’s first points. Even with that field position, the Browns settled for a field goal.

Jaleel McLaughlin Gives Browns an Experienced Replacement Option

Cleveland may already have a suitable replacement in the building. The Browns signed former Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin to their practice squad on September 1. At 5-foot-7 and 187 pounds, he offers a smaller, quicker option to complement Judkins and Sanders.

McLaughlin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2023 and spent three seasons with Denver. In 41 games, he totaled 1,093 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 226 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He also caught 59 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

His busiest rushing season came in 2024, when he gained 496 yards on 113 attempts. He appeared in eight games last season, finishing with 187 rushing yards and a touchdown on 37 carries.

That experience makes McLaughlin a logical candidate to help cover Sampson’s absence. Cleveland could elevate him from the practice squad or sign him to the active roster if it needs a longer-term replacement.

The trade market would offer another avenue if the Browns want additional help, though no specific pursuit has been established. With Tampa Bay next on the schedule, McLaughlin gives Cleveland an immediate option as it sorts out how long Sampson will be sidelined.