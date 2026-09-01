Browns Sign 1,000-Yard Veteran Before Week 1

The Cleveland Browns added proven depth to their running back room by signing veteran Jaleel McLaughlin to the practice squad.

McLaughlin spent his first three NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. The Youngstown State product appeared in 41 games for Denver, rushing for 1,093 yards and three touchdowns on 226 carries.

McLaughlin has averaged 4.8 yards per carry during his career and offers additional value as a receiver. He caught 59 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns with the Broncos.

The 25-year-old was at his best during his first two seasons. He rushed for 410 yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a rookie, then posted a career-high 496 rushing yards in 2024.

McLaughlin’s role decreased last season, but he still averaged 5.1 yards on his 37 carries. Denver re-signed him to a one-year contract in March before releasing him during final roster cuts.

The Browns now get a close look at a productive player with ties to Ohio. McLaughlin finished his college career at Youngstown State and left as the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher with 8,166 yards across his time with the Penguins and Notre Dame College.

Browns Add Protection Behind Quinshon Judkins

The Browns kept Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders on their initial 53-man roster, along with fullback Michael Burton.

Judkins sits atop the depth chart after rushing for 827 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. However, he is returning from the fractured fibula and dislocated ankle that ended his season in December.

The second-year running back also dealt with an undisclosed nagging injury during training camp. He missed multiple practices and did not play in Cleveland’s final two preseason games, although head coach Todd Monken downplayed the concern.

“I’m not worried about him overall,” Monken said on August 20. “He’s got something that’s nagging him a little bit, so we’ll be smart.”

Sampson rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, while Sanders emerged late last season after Judkins went down.

Browns Continue Filling Out Practice Squad

McLaughlin was one of four players the Browns added to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Cleveland also signed defensive tackles Sam Kamara and Chris Williams, along with tight end Messiah Swinson.

Kamara has appeared in 18 games for the Browns since 2022. Williams has played 44 NFL games with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears and previously spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad in 2023. Swinson has had practice-squad stops with the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Those moves followed the addition of 10 practice-squad players on Monday.

Cleveland also continued reshaping its active roster, signing veteran cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and defensive end Sam Williams. The Browns placed defensive tackle Kalia Davis on injured reserve and waived preseason standout cornerback Michael Coats Jr. to make room.