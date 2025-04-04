Browns Bust Predicted to Take Free Agency Deal With Raiders

The Cleveland Browns have taken a few risks over the past few years, and to say many of them have worked out would be unfair. The Browns have constantly made the wrong decisions, and as a result, they find themselves in one of the toughest positions in the NFL.

With limited cap space, a brutal quarterback situation, and below-average weapons on the offensive side, the Browns need a lot to go right over the next few months to be a competent team next season.

Elijah Moore is at the top of the list of players who haven’t worked out for the Browns. Considering the Browns quarterback situation, Moore might not be all to blame, but he wasn’t great and hasn’t been in the NFL after being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He’s a free agent now and will have an opportunity to pick his next team.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report predicted he’d end up with the Las Vegas Raiders, adding how some have suggested that he’ll sign with Las Vegas.

“A former early-second-round pick with elite speed can still offer plenty in this league, especially considering that Moore just turned 25.

“Why he’s still available: It hasn’t panned out in New York or Cleveland, but in his defense, that was New York and Cleveland… He’s been tied to the Raiders, who make the most sense as a team that needs a field-stretcher for Geno Smith. The Broncos, Cardinals, Rams and Giants also make sense,” Gagnon wrote.

Why Moore Makes Sense for Vegas

If a team around the league needs as many weapons as the Cleveland Browns do, it’s the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders extended Geno Smith for another two years, but lack weapons around him.

If the Browns are content with letting him walk, which they seem to be, given he still hasn’t signed an extension and it’s already April, the Raiders could make the most sense to give him a chance.

“They can still have a successful passing attack, but they need more depth. I believe they should sign Elijah Moore out of free agency.

“Moore was a high second-round draft pick for the New York Jets, who never worked out for them, which is how he ended up with the Cleveland Browns. After two years with them, he’s now sitting in free agency and is perfect for a team like the Raiders to pick up,” Fernando Alfaro-Donis of SI wrote.

Where Could the Browns Go?

There’s a lot the Cleveland Browns have to consider over the next few weeks. If Moore is still available, he could make sense to bring back.

In the event that the Browns find a franchise quarterback in the draft, they’ll need weapons for said player. Giving the Florida native an opportunity to prove that he’s much better than he’s shown with an elite-level quarterback could be something that interests both parties.

If anything, his lack of success could be attributed to the situations he’s been in.

It wouldn’t be much better with the Las Vegas Raiders if they look how they do right now entering the season, but things could change for them, too.