Browns 2nd-Round Draft Bust Linked to Raiders

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns made an interesting trade by landing Elijah Moore from the New York Jets for a second-round pick. The Browns got a third-round pick in return.

Fast forward to 2025, and Moore will likely leave in free agency, making that trade another failure for the Browns.

That’s been said far too often for the Browns, but that deal is behind them, and all they can do is look toward the future to improve their roster.

For Moore, however, he’s a free agent, and teams should be interested. Only 24 years old, not turning 25 until the end of March, he’s still young.

Somebody should be interested in adding a rather productive receiver who could be a No. 3 option on a decent team.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that team could be the Las Vegas Raiders, linking them to the Browns youngster.

“A 2021 second-round pick of the New York Jets, Moore spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. While he still hasn’t played up to his draft status, Moore was a tad more productive for the Browns than he was for the Jets…

“The Raiders would also be a great fit for Moore if they’re looking to go younger at the receiver position. Like Allen, he could be moved around the formation to create mismatches in Kelly’s offense and to give Smith a speedy and shifty target,” Knox wrote.

Could Moore Return?

It isn’t out of the question that the Cleveland Browns could bring Moore back. He wasn’t a bad player for the Browns, posting 538 yards on 61 receptions in 2024, which might not sound great, but with an average quarterback played during his time with the organization, it’s tough to blame him.

In Cleveland’s defense, the front office has other needs than a No. 3 receiver.

Chris Pokorny of SB Nation believes he’ll walk, adding that this trade will go down as a bust.

“Moore is still a baby at 25 years old (at the end of March). I think he’ll look to get $4 million to $5 million per year. I’m expecting that Cleveland’s trade will go down as a bust, because I think they’ll let him walk, having given up a second-round pick for just two years of average production,” Pokorny wrote.

How Moore Would Help the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprising trade when they landed Geno Smith. Smith is an above-average quarterback, and if the Raiders put competent pieces around him, unlike what the Cleveland Browns have done in recent years, they could be a decent team.

However, as currently constructed, there are many question marks about whether Las Vegas will be a good team. On paper, the Raiders are far from that and truly might not be much better than the struggling Browns.

Moore or any offensive upgrade could help with that.

“Las Vegas needs to upgrade the offensive weapons around Smith. Yes, Brock Bowers has already established himself as one of the league’s best tight ends. And wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is coming off the best season of his career — 87 catches for 1,027 yards, four touchdowns and only dropped one pass.

“But outside of those two players, the pass-catching production on the roster drops off significantly. Wideout Tre Tucker had 539 yards, and the rest of the team had fewer than 300,” Ryan McFadden of ESPN wrote.

A sneaky name still available, expect him to find a home sometime in the near future.